Stardock Releases Connection Explorer 1.0, Delivering Deeper Visibility into Every Connection

Turn hidden network activity into an easy-to-read map of your digital world, now with advanced insights and monitoring tools

PLYMOUTH, Mich., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stardock announced the release of Connection Explorer 1.0, an application designed to advance data transparency by adding a visual layer to the data connections your Windows PC creates. Building on its initial beta, Connection Explorer now includes new features like an activity timeline, per-application bandwidth monitoring, and enhanced visibility into active processes that makes it easier than ever to understand where your data is going.

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Every day, your PC creates hundreds of connections, but seeing this activity is a convoluted and opaque process. Connection Explorer was built from the ground up for one thing, to create a window of insight into these connections and allow you to see what is happening on your device.

With the 1.0 release, Connection Explorer expands on this vision with an all-new activity timeline that provides a historical view of connections, bandwidth usage, and the number of applications actively communicating. Combined with per-application bandwidth monitoring, users can now quickly identify which apps are consuming resources and how their network activity changes over time.

Packed with features that allow you to create intelligent alerts for activities, easily block unwanted processes, explore all your historical connection information, and add notes to DNS entries, Connection Explorer keeps you informed about what your device is doing and when it does it.

"The modern desktop is a highly connected device that is uploading and downloading data all day long. Our goal was to create an application that allows you to clearly see what is happening with your desktop," said Brad Sams, General Manager, Stardock Software. "With Connection Explorer 1.0, we're taking that visibility further by adding deeper insights into application behavior, bandwidth usage, and historical activity so users can better understand their connected footprint."

Connection Explorer is designed for Windows 11 and starts at $19.99. For a limited time, it is available at a 20% launch discount and is also included in Stardock's award-winning Object Desktop suite.

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About Stardock: Stardock Software is the world's leading developer of desktop enhancements. For over 30 years, Stardock has developed software including Fences®, Start11™, WindowBlinds®, Groupy®, DeskScapes®, Multiplicity®, and more.

SOURCE Stardock Software