Stardock Announces Cider Cloud Game Engine

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Software developer Stardock announced its new game engine, Cider Cloud, today. Based on Oxide's core-neutral Nitrous technology, the new engine abstracts datacenter hardware to appear as a single, very powerful, computing device.

"What we wanted to do is create a crazy powerful 'virtual console' that works with Linux and Windows 10," said Brad Wardell, President & CEO of Stardock.

It works by installing Cider Cloud on VMs at data centers. On the client side, the software or game sees the "computer" as having up to 72 CPU cores, with up to 9 GPUs all working together as if it were all a single device.

"Our goal with this is to be able to design games that just aren't possible today without having to wait years for stand-alone devices to catch up," said Wardell.

Stardock has focused on distributing physics, AI, and shading out to the cloud. The engine itself isn't a platform, but rather is designed to work with the emerging cloud platforms. It works with DirectX 12 or Vulkan.

"How much or how little a game distributes to the cloud depends on the particular game," said Wardell. "A strategy game might only need to send the simulation and AI out to the cloud, while an immersive first-person game might send out shading and physics to the cloud."

In Stardock's Cider Cloud prototype, over 17,000 individual physics objects using AMD's FEM technology were able to be fully simulated at 60 frames per second on the cloud, a task that would bring even the fastest PCs today to a crawl.

"We have been very impressed with Stardock's capability in developing technology that leverages the latest advances in hardware," said Ritche Corpus, Head of Worldwide Content and Software at AMD. "Their support of FidelityFX has allowed us to clearly demonstrate the consumer benefits of this new technology."

Stardock has 3 titles in various stages of development that make use of Cider Cloud. More details will be released later this year.

Contact ckowal@stardock.com for more information.

About Stardock: Stardock is a developer and publisher of PC games and desktop software founded in 1991. Located in Michigan, Stardock is a powerful leader in the video gaming and software development world. Its PC games include Sins of a Solar Empire, Offworld Trading Company, Galactic Civilizations, and Ashes of the Singularity.

SOURCE Stardock Corporation

Related Links

http://www.stardock.com

