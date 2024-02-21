Stardock Enters Steam Playtest Phase for "The Political Machine 2024"

Pre-order Customers can now Participate in the Steam Playtest

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock announced that the latest iteration of its hit political strategy series, The Political Machine 2024 entered its playtest phase today. The game, which allows players to simulate a run for the American presidency, features an updated roster of politicians and introduces new gameplay mechanics that reflect the ever-evolving landscape of U.S. politics.

The Political Machine 2024 allows players to step into the shoes of current political figures like Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Elizabeth Warren, and Nikki Haley, or create a fully customized candidate through the game's character customization system.

Building on the series' robust political simulation model, the 2024 edition adds some much-requested features. Play testers will have the exclusive opportunity to experience these new additions in the 2024 version, including:

Primaries: Players can choose to run against other candidates to win their party's nomination for President.

Debates: Candidates will face each other in a simulated debate on the issues of the day.

PACs (Political Action Cards): Players can use these to bolster their campaign or thwart their opponents.

The Political Machine 2024 is a sophisticated simulator, where each state's political leanings and issues are meticulously researched and updated to reflect the latest demographic data and current political climate. Players with a deep understanding of the real-world political landscape will discover a game that rewards strategic thinking and political savvy.

"At Stardock, we value player feedback as a cornerstone of game development. By inviting fans into the game prior to release, we foster a collaborative environment where their input directly shapes the final, polished experience," said Brad Wardell, creative director of Stardock.

Stardock invites players to explore the nuances between candidates within the same party, appreciating the ideological spectrum that differentiates a Democrat like Bernie Sanders from one like Dean Phillips, or a Republican like Ron Desantis from Ted Cruz.

Pre-order The Political Machine 2024 now for playtest access and get the 'Cabinet of Curiosities' DLC free on Steam. For more information, please visit www.politicalmachine.com.

About Stardock: Stardock is a developer and publisher of games and desktop software founded in 1991 by nationally recognized technology expert Brad Wardell. Its games include Sins of a Solar Empire, Offworld Trading Company, Galactic Civilizations and Ashes of the Singularity.

