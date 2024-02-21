Stardock Enters Steam Playtest Phase for "The Political Machine 2024"

News provided by

Stardock Entertainment

21 Feb, 2024, 14:18 ET

Pre-order Customers can now Participate in the Steam Playtest

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock announced that the latest iteration of its hit political strategy series, The Political Machine 2024 entered its playtest phase today. The game, which allows players to simulate a run for the American presidency, features an updated roster of politicians and introduces new gameplay mechanics that reflect the ever-evolving landscape of U.S. politics.

The Political Machine 2024 allows players to step into the shoes of current political figures like Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Elizabeth Warren, and Nikki Haley, or create a fully customized candidate through the game's character customization system.

Building on the series' robust political simulation model, the 2024 edition adds some much-requested features. Play testers will have the exclusive opportunity to experience these new additions in the 2024 version, including:

  • Primaries: Players can choose to run against other candidates to win their party's nomination for President.
  • Debates: Candidates will face each other in a simulated debate on the issues of the day.
  • PACs (Political Action Cards): Players can use these to bolster their campaign or thwart their opponents.

The Political Machine 2024 is a sophisticated simulator, where each state's political leanings and issues are meticulously researched and updated to reflect the latest demographic data and current political climate. Players with a deep understanding of the real-world political landscape will discover a game that rewards strategic thinking and political savvy.

"At Stardock, we value player feedback as a cornerstone of game development. By inviting fans into the game prior to release, we foster a collaborative environment where their input directly shapes the final, polished experience," said Brad Wardell, creative director of Stardock.

Stardock invites players to explore the nuances between candidates within the same party, appreciating the ideological spectrum that differentiates a Democrat like Bernie Sanders from one like Dean Phillips, or a Republican like Ron Desantis from Ted Cruz. 

Pre-order The Political Machine 2024 now for playtest access and get the 'Cabinet of Curiosities' DLC free on Steam. For more information, please visit www.politicalmachine.com.

Screenshots:  1  2  3  4  5 

Media Inquiries: [email protected]

About Stardock: Stardock is a developer and publisher of games and desktop software founded in 1991 by nationally recognized technology expert Brad Wardell.  Its games include Sins of a Solar Empire, Offworld Trading Company, Galactic Civilizations and Ashes of the Singularity.

SOURCE Stardock Entertainment

Also from this source

Galactic Civilizations IV: War & Peace Update Brings Peace Negotiations, AI Enhancements, and Expanded Accessibility in v2.3

Stardock released another big update for its popular space 4X strategy game today. Galactic Civilizations IV v2.3, dubbed the "War & Peace" update...

Stardock Releases the Galactic Civilizations IV: v2.2 Ethnology Update

Stardock Entertainment released its much-anticipated update to its newest space strategy game, Galactic Civilizations IV today. Dubbed "The Ethnology ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.