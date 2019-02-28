Stardock Releases Object Desktop 2019, a Complete Suite of Apps to Enhance your Windows Experience

PLYMOUTH, Mich., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stardock announced the release of Object Desktop 2019, the latest in the award-winning suite of more than a dozen Windows® software applications and enhancements. Also releasing today is the DeskScapes 10 beta, available exclusively to Object Desktop owners, which allows users to personalize their desktop wallpaper with animations, pictures, and video.

Object Desktop includes popular productivity software designed to improve the experience for the most-used versions of Windows by allowing users to customize their start menu, control multiple PCs with a single keyboard and mouse, and more. The customization apps in the suite also let users create a unique desktop experience for themselves by adding special effects, animated wallpapers, and themes to their desktops.

Object Desktop users are the first to test beta versions of software before they release and receive free updates to all Object Desktop applications. Available later this year, the new Object Desktop manager will make it easier than ever to access betas and install, update, and manage applications.

The Object Desktop suite features Stardock's most popular applications, including:

New! DeskScapes 10 Beta: Personalize your desktop wallpaper with animation, pictures, and video. Now with a new wallpaper manager, WinCustomize library integration, H264 video support, and new effects.

Personalize your desktop wallpaper with animation, pictures, and video. Now with a new wallpaper manager, WinCustomize library integration, H264 video support, and new effects. Groupy: Organize multiple applications into grouped tabs as easy as a browser.

Organize multiple applications into grouped tabs as easy as a browser. Fences: Automatically organize your desktop shortcuts, icons, and tasks.

Automatically organize your desktop shortcuts, icons, and tasks. Start10 / Start8: Return a familiar Start menu to Windows 8.x and 10.

Return a familiar Start menu to Windows 8.x and 10. Multiplicity: Control two PCs with only one keyboard and mouse.

Owners of Object Desktop receive product updates and all new product additions at no charge during their one year license period.

Object Desktop is on sale for $19.99 for a limited time (normally $49.99), and can be downloaded at www.objectdesktop.com and www.stardock.com now.

Object Desktop Screenshots: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

DeskScapes 10 Beta Screenshots: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

About Stardock: Stardock Software is the world's leading developer of desktop enhancements. For over 20 years, Stardock has developed software that users take for granted today including ZIP files as folders, WindowBlinds, DesktopX, ObjectDock, IconPackager, Fences, DeskScapes, Multiplicity, and much more. Learn more: www.stardock.com/products

