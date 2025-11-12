Stardock Unveils Connection Explorer, Bringing Visibility to Every Data Connection

Turn hidden network activity into an easy-to-read map of your digital world, now available in beta

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stardock announced a new product in an effort to advance data transparency as the company introduced Connection Explorer, a new application that adds a visual layer to the data connections your Windows PC creates. With an intuitive interface, intelligent alerts, and deep-dive capabilities, Connection Explorer is the first step to better understanding where your data is being sent and to stop any unwanted activity.

Every day, your PC creates hundreds of connections, but seeing this activity is a convoluted and opaque process. Connection Explorer was built from the ground up for one thing, to create a window of clarity into these connections to allow you to see what is happening on your device.

Packed with features that allow you to create intelligent alerts for activities, easily block unwanted processes, explore all your historical connection information, and add notes to DNS entries, Connection Explorer keeps you informed about what your device is doing and when it does it.

Stardock knows that you can't always watch your connections for all hours of the day, which is why Connection Explorer makes it easy to set up alerts with an easy-to-use interface. Creating alerts for connections from unwanted locations, IP addresses, or ports, is easily configured and deployed in seconds.

"The modern desktop is a highly connected device that is uploading and downloading data all day long, our goal was to create an application that allowed you to see what is happening with your desktop," said Brad Sams, General Manager, Stardock Software. "With Connection Explorer, you now have the ability to see what is happening and better understand what your connected footprint looks like as you use your PC".

Connection Explorer is designed for Windows 11 supports light/dark mode and is available today as a beta as part of Object Desktop. You can learn more about Connection Explorer on its app page, here.

