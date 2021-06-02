Stardog Appoints Data Management Expert Yancy Oshita as CMO

Most recently, Oshita was vice president of product marketing at Collibra, where he spearheaded the company's land and expand growth strategy. Oshita is a data management and analytics veteran, having also held marketing leadership roles at Teradata, AppSense and Oracle. He earned a U.S. patent at Teradata for business impact modeling of data warehousing and has also authored research on big data analytics.

"Yancy brings an incredible skillset of go-to-market strategy and technical product marketing, along with direct experience serving our target customers," said Kendall Clark, Stardog CEO. "The data fabric market is prime for takeoff and Yancy will be a key driver of continued sustainable revenue growth."

Stardog's platform connects and queries data of any structure, format, and location whether it is in the cloud or on-premises. The launch of Stardog Cloud in late 2020 extended data fabric support to hybrid, multicloud environments. The recent addition of Stardog Explorer to the product suite unlocks access to connected data through a no-code UI.

"Knowledge graphs are a key component of data fabrics and Stardog is a demonstrated leader in leveraging knowledge graphs for data integration," said Oshita. "Given data fabric's meteoric rise as critical data integration infrastructure, I couldn't be more excited to join Stardog and lead this emerging market."

About Stardog

Stardog was founded in 2015 on the vision of powering the connected enterprise. Stardog's Enterprise Knowledge Graph technology turns data into knowledge to enable more effective digital transformations. With Stardog, customers reduce data preparation timelines by up to 90 percent by transforming enterprise data infrastructure into a comprehensive end-to-end data fabric. Industry leaders including BNY Mellon, Bosch, and NASA use Stardog to create a flexible data fabric that can support countless applications. Stardog is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit www.stardog.com or follow them @StardogHQ .

SOURCE Stardog

Related Links

https://www.stardog.com/

