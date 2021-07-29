Stardog Appoints Navin Sharma as Vice President of Product

As a highly regarded data management expert and seasoned product management executive, Navin brings a wealth of experience in developing world-class enterprise software products in the B2B space and has helped organizations achieve significant growth with new production innovation and adoption. Navin comes to Stardog from Precisely (formerly Syncsort) where he was VP of Product Management. As a member of the Senior Leadership Team, he was instrumental in the $3.5B acquisition of Precisely by private equity firms Clearlake and TA Associates.

Prior to Precisely, Navin held a number of positions at Pitney Bowes Software, a division of Stamford-based Pitney Bowes, Inc., rising from Principal Solutions Architect to VP Product Management. He was a member of Pitney Bowes Software's Leadership Team where he helped oversee the acquisition of the company's software and data assets to Centerbridge Partners for $700M. Before Pitney Bowes, he held strategic consulting and sales engineering positions at Group 1 Software.

"We are excited to have Navin at the helm of Stardog's product development and management efforts," said Kendall Clark, CEO Stardog. "His extensive data management experience coupled with his strategic business acumen are a perfect fit to help drive the next stage of our growth and solidify Stardog's strategic vision for data integration in the hybrid multicloud world."

Customers continue to credit Stardog for speeding time to insight via its semantic search, enhancing data lake productivity and accelerating analytics to gain a competitive advantage. Through a unique combination of graph, virtualization, and inference, Stardog's knowledge graph technology is the key ingredient to transforming an existing data infrastructure into a data fabric – a modern technology approach that is being hailed as the next generation data management solution. Enterprise data fabrics offer a new path forward as they weave together data from internal silos and external sources, create a seamless network of information, and support the entire connected enterprise.

About Stardog

Stardog was founded in 2015 on the vision of powering the connected enterprise. Stardog's Enterprise Knowledge Graph technology platform turns data into knowledge to enable more effective digital transformations. With Stardog, customers reduce data preparation timelines by up to 90 percent by transforming enterprise data infrastructure into a comprehensive end-to-end data fabric. Industry leaders including BNY Mellon, Bosch, and NASA use Stardog to create a flexible data fabric that can support countless applications. Stardog is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit www.stardog.com or follow them @StardogHQ .

