Stardog Releases Industry's First Cloud-native Enterprise Knowledge Graph Platform

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardog, the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph (EKG) platform provider, today announced the immediate availability of Stardog Cloud, the first cloud-native EKG platform that connects data in every cloud as well as on-premise environments. Stardog Cloud transforms an organization's existing enterprise data infrastructure into an end-to-end, comprehensive data fabric and answers complex queries across data silos. Deployed as a managed service, the new solution unifies data across the enterprise ecosystem based on its meaning and context to create a true, connected network of knowledge.

Through a unique combination of graph, virtualization, and inference, the Stardog Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform helps create connected enterprises regardless of where the data resides while removing traditional operational requirements. Highlights of Stardog include:

Data Virtualization: Allows organizations to leave data within existing data sources and silos and query it where it lives - whether on-premise or in the cloud - and perform complex queries across silos.

Allows organizations to leave data within existing data sources and silos and query it where it lives - whether on-premise or in the cloud - and perform complex queries across silos. Semantic Models: Rationalizes the meaning between legacy applications on-premise, and new remote, cloud or on-premise applications in a flexible scalable way. Seamlessly supports multiple apps and data models in order to bring context to data and support better decision-making.

Rationalizes the meaning between legacy applications on-premise, and new remote, cloud or on-premise applications in a flexible scalable way. Seamlessly supports multiple apps and data models in order to bring context to data and support better decision-making. Inference Engine: Connects data without having to rely only on explicit key matching. Leverages machine learning and inferencing regardless of the data domain or subject area and then uses this rich web of information to discover new relationships.

"A connected enterprise is one where data, no matter where it is stored, is connected at the compute layer as opposed to the storage layer," said Kendall Clark, founder and CEO of Stardog. "Stardog helps attain this goal for organizations since it supports every line of business in the enterprise to make decisions based on contextual knowledge and build a reusable, resilient data fabric that can make knowledge-based and proactive rather than reactive. With the advent of Stardog Cloud, organizations can now rationally pursue storage and cloud unit economics advantages without setting everything else on fire, while continuing to connect and query data of any structure, format, and location whether it is in the cloud or on-premise."

About Stardog

Stardog was founded in 2015 on the vision of powering the connected enterprise. Stardog's Enterprise Knowledge Graph technology turns data into knowledge to enable more effective digital transformations. With Stardog, customers reduce data preparation timelines by up to 90 percent by transforming enterprise data infrastructure into a comprehensive end-to-end data fabric. Industry leaders including BNY Mellon, Bosch, and NASA use Stardog to create a flexible data fabric that can support countless applications. Stardog is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit www.stardog.com or follow them @StardogHQ.

