Stardog Streamlines Enterprise Data Analytics at Scale with New Stardog Designer and Other New Innovations

ARLINGTON, Va., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardog, the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph (EKG) platform provider, today unveiled Stardog Designer, a no-code, visual environment for creating knowledge graphs, which help data and analytics teams to easily apply knowledge graph technology in their work, improving productivity and enabling better, data-informed decisions.

The introduction of Stardog Designer and other new innovations completes a seamless end-to-end user experience that enables data and analytics teams to:

Connect and explore data virtually in Databricks or other data lakes or cloud data warehouses with just a few clicks.

Visually create a semantic data model through a virtual white board-like experience.

Prepare and map source metadata to semantic models through the same drag and drop interface.

Easily publish models and mappings for data exploration and analysis.

According to Gartner®[1], "by 2025, graph technologies will be used in 80% of data and analytics innovations, up from 10% in 2021". Additionally, a new commissioned Forrester Consulting study found that enterprises using Stardog's Enterprise Knowledge Graph realized 75 - 95% improvement in productivity of data engineers and data scientists.

"Stardog has long been a favorite to help data and analytics teams to connect and relate data to unleash analytics that fuel data-informed decisions," said Kendall Clark, cofounder and CEO at Stardog. "Our newest release is making it easier for data engineers and data scientists to leverage the value of knowledge graph now and ignite their organization's data fabric journey."

For More Information

Watch a demo of Stardog 7.9: https://info.stardog.com/demo/enterprise-knowledge-graph

View Stardog 7.9 documentation and release notes: https://docs.stardog.com/release-notes/stardog-platform#790-release-2022-02-23

Read Stardog 7.9 blog: https://www.stardog.com/blog/announcing-stardog-7.9.0/

Register for the webinar where Stardog product experts will provide a live overview, demonstration, and Q&A of Stardog 7.9: https://info.stardog.com/stardog-product-release-7.9.0/

Visit Stardog community: https://community.stardog.com/

Additional Resources

Boehringer Ingelheim upgrades their data lake into a data fabric with Stardog Enterprise Knowledge Graph

Build your data fabric with Stardog Enterprise Knowledge Graph

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

[1] Gartner Press Release, "Gartner Identifies Top 10 Data and Analytics Technology Trends for 2021", March 16, 2021

About Stardog

Stardog was founded in 2015 on the vision of powering the connected enterprise. Stardog's Enterprise Knowledge Graph technology platform turns data into knowledge to enable more effective digital transformations. With Stardog, customers reduce data preparation timelines by up to 90 percent by transforming enterprise data infrastructure into a comprehensive end-to-end data fabric. Industry leaders including BNY Mellon, Bosch, and NASA use Stardog to create a flexible data fabric that can support countless applications. Stardog is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit www.stardog.com or follow them @StardogHQ.

SOURCE Stardog