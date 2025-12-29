Stareep Debuts the Future of Sleep at CES 2026: A High-End, AI-Driven Mattress System That Transforms the Entire Sleep Cycle

A Global Debut of Its Industry-First AI Smart Mattress System

LAS VEGAS and SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stareep, a China-based sleep technology company, will make its global debut at CES 2026 with the world's first AI-powered SmartSleep ecosystem—a fully integrated mattress and sleep system designed to actively adjust to the body in real time.

While most smart mattresses rely on passive tracking and post-sleep insights, Stareep's system is built to intervene during sleep, using artificial intelligence to continuously optimize support, posture, and comfort throughout the night. The company positions its technology as a new category in sleep tech—one that moves from monitoring sleep to actively improving it. Cementing their spot as a leader, it was recently announced that Stareep was nominated for the BIG Innovation Awards 2026 . Winners will be announced on January 15, 2026.

"Sleep technology has barely scratched the surface of what AI can do," said Allen Cai, Founder of Stareep. "We didn't want to build another mattress that just reports data. We built a system that understands the body and actively responds to it, night after night. CES 2026 is our first step in bringing that vision to a global audience."

At the core of the system is a dual-layer AI architecture, where both the mattress and the base independently learn user habits and respond to pressure, movement, and physiological signals. The top layer adapts to body contours, while the lower layer dynamically adjusts firmness and support, enabling real-time changes across the full before-sleep, during-sleep, and after-sleep cycle.

Stareep's SmartSleep ecosystem introduces several first-to-market capabilities, including:

AI-Driven, Real-Time Sleep Adjustment rather than passive data tracking

rather than passive data tracking Dual-Layer AI Adaptation (industry first)

Self-Adaptive Sleep Optimization that evolves with continued use

that evolves with continued use Multi-Sensory Sleep Assistance combining motion, sound, and environmental cues

combining motion, sound, and environmental cues MatchFit 2.0 , an AI system that recommends mattress firmness and pillow height based on body data

, an AI system that recommends mattress firmness and pillow height based on body data Wearable Integration with EEG devices and AI rings for deeper sleep and health insights

Stareep will showcase its SmartSleep ecosystem at CES, January 6-9 at the Venetian Expo, Halls A–D, Level 2, Booth 52052 (Smart Home). Live demonstrations will highlight real-time pressure mapping, breathing-responsive support, AI-driven firmness changes, and intelligent wake-up features. Products on display will include AI mattresses, smart bases, intelligent sleep-monitoring systems, pillows, smart mattress pads, and connected wearable devices.

About Stareep

Stareep is a Shenzhen-based smart home company committed to building a smart home ecosystem spanning the bedroom, the living room, and the entire household. With its brand positioning upgrade, the company declares itself the definer of intelligent sleep and the innovative leader in smart living. Its product line is centered on AI-powered sleep technologies and full-home data integration. For more information, visit: https://stareep.net/

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=001Pp00001NapmQIAR

