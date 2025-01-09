Starfighters Advances Path to Space Launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starfighters Space, Inc. ("Starfighters" or the "Company"), headquartered at Kennedy Space Center, is pleased to announce it has taken a significant step forward in its space launch program with the development and manufacture of its Star Launch I test articles in partnership with Innoveering, LLC, a subsidiary of GE Aerospace.

"Partnering with Innoveering brings the expertise we need to deliver on our vision for reliable, cost-effective launch vehicles," said Rick Svetkoff, CEO of Starfighters. "Their deep knowledge in advanced aerospace propulsion systems and high-speed dynamics strengthens our ability to meet technical challenges through steady progress toward our operational capability."

Mr. Svetkoff went on to explain, "Ultimately, in conjunction with Innoveering, Starfighters Space expects to develop Star Launch 1 into a full-scale, underwing test article, for drop tests in Summer of 2025. These tests are set to progress from subsonic to supersonic speeds, validating critical systems such as avionics, telemetry, and structural integrity in controlled phases. We abide by this methodical approach to ensure technical accuracy and public safety, while aligning with regulatory requirements. This means that the developmental process will be structured around key milestones. These include the completion of preliminary designs in Q1 2025, wind tunnel testing in Q2 2025, and again, the start of drop testing by Summer of 2025. These steps are pivotal to secure initial authorization for Starfighters' launch operations."

Mr. Svetkoff concluded, "The Innoveering collaboration aligns with Starfighters' long-term vision of becoming a leader in air-launch technology. We are committed to rigorous testing and innovation to meet the growing demand for flexible, responsive satellite launch solutions."

More About Innoveering, LLC

Located in Bohemia, New York, Innoveering, LLC was founded in 2012, and later acquired by GE Aerospace in 2022. The company specializes in high-speed gas dynamics, harsh-environment sensors, and thermal-fluid engineering. Their expertise enables the creation of technical solutions for energy, power, and propulsion systems.

About Starfighters Space, Inc.

Starfighters Space, Inc. is the only commercial company in the world with the capability to fly at sustained MACH 2 and with the capability to launch payloads to space. Starfighters Space is an organization committed to participating in high-demand commercial space activities. Located at the NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the Company operates a growing fleet of modified supersonic aircraft operationally configurable to act as the first stage lifting platform to carry payloads up to 45,000 feet for air launch to space. Additional activities include support research, pilot training, space flight training, and advanced scientific efforts including hypersonic testing as part of air launch partner development programs. Starfighters Space is working to position its capability to become the most cost-effective launch provider in the sector.

For more information about Starfighters Space, Inc. please visit: https://starfightersspace.com/.

Contact:

Starfighters Investor Relations

Tel: +1 321-261-0900

[email protected]

www.starfightersspace.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". We have based these forward-looking statements on information currently available to the Company, assumptions the Company believes are reasonable and our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain the necessary permits and approvals to operate, the Company's ability to develop new products and/or services, the approval of the Company's application for a launch license and the timing thereof, the Company's expansion to Midland, Texas, the adoption by the market of the Company's method of satellite deployment, the Company's continued business arrangements, market trends and competition in the Company's industry, the future diversification of the Company's revenue streams and the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under Regulation A. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurances that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effect on, the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy the Company's securities.

No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

SOURCE Starfighters Space