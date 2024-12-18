Starfighters Space Clinches More/New Media Attention

Piloted, Supersonic Satellite Launch System to Revolutionize Nanosatellite Market

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starfighters Space, Inc ("Starfighters" or "the Company"), the innovative aerospace company operating the world's largest commercial supersonic aircraft fleet out of NASA's Kennedy Space Center, was recently highlighted by space reporter Rick Neale in a Florida Today article and by NewsWest 9. These highlighted not only Starfighters' revolutionary approach to satellite deployment, but its ongoing expansion across America's commercial and defense aerospace.

A part of the world's fastest growing small-satellite sector, Starfighters' F-104 jets are preparing to deliver nano satellites into space

As highlighted by Florida Today , the Company expects to move toward commercialization in 2025, with rocket tests already underway at its Kennedy Space Center headquarters

, the Company expects to move toward commercialization in 2025, with rocket tests already underway at its headquarters Starfighters is also expanding to the Midland Texas International Air & Space Port, further supporting the Company's hypersonic research and launch corridor

Headquartered at Kennedy Space Center

In Neale's Florida Today article, he explores Starfighters' plan to use its supersonic F-104 jet fleet as a piloted first stage to launch nanosatellites into space and return safely to earth, bypassing traditional, costly launch facilities and providing a new, flexible alternative for small satellite deployment, which comprises the fastest growing segment of launch demandi.

"This great feature highlights the work we're doing here at Kennedy Space Center (KSC) to provide a launch alternative for the growing list of independent companies who need to get their small sats into space," said Rick Svetkoff, CEO and founder of Starfighters Space. "KSC is a primary hub of space activity in North America, and our facility is in the heart of this world-renowned facility. With our headquarters only a short distance from operations like SpaceX, Blue Origin, and of course, NASA, we're among an expanding list of space pioneers. We believe that having piloted, first-stage supersonic aircraft are key to providing the ultimate delivery platform for small satellite operators. As we head toward commercialization in the coming months, we expect to expand our fleet, staff, and certainly, our launch capabilities."

As outlined by Neale, Starfighters' "airborne launch" approach is designed to carry small payloads to an altitude of 45,000 feet. From there, rockets attached to the jet's wing mount will fire into orbit. This streamlined method is not only expected to reduce the cost of in-demand launches for smaller businesses but also eliminates the need for a traditional launch pad, which often requires extensive scheduling and logistical coordination. We believe this strategy positions Starfighters as a valuable partner for industries needing fast and reliable satellite deployment, with potential applications in imaging, remote sensing, and telecommunications.

Expansion to Midland International Air & Space Port

NewsWest 9 outlined how Starfighters' expansion into Midland, Texas aligns with the Company's vision of creating a high-speed air corridor for hypersonic and suborbital research. Starfighters' presence will enable local pilot and spaceflight training, nanosatellite launches, and maintenance operations.

"The addition of Starfighters to our space port positions Midland as a first-class hub for aerospace development," said Sara Harris, Executive Director of the Midland Development Corporation.

As part of an agreement with the Midland Development Corporation, the Company has committed to relocating at least $78 million in aircraft and equipment by 2027 to the Midland International Air & Space Port and creating 23 new full-time jobs, underscoring its long-term commitment to growth in both commercial and defense sectors.

With its launch commercialization approval expected in 2025, Starfighters Space's progress has captured the attention of the aerospace sector and investors alike. The Company is currently conducting a Regulation A+ offering through Equifund.com, with investments directed towards the Company's goals, including expanding launch capabilities and securing necessary regulatory certifications. Additional details about the offering, including risk factors and regulatory information, are available on the Company's website at https://starfightersspace.com/investors/.

The article by Rick Neale in Florida Today offers an in-depth look at Starfighters Space's innovative plans to transform small satellite deployment and highlights the Company's role in advancing affordable access to low-Earth orbit. For the full article, visit Florida Today.

The article by Tyler Dupnick in NewsWest9 describes Starfighters Space's agreement with Midland Development Corporation to bring in at least $78 million worth of assets Midland, Texas along with 23 new jobs. For the full article, visit NewsWest9 or click here to watch the related video.

About Starfighters Space, Inc.

Starfighters Space, Inc. is the only commercial company in the world with the capability to fly at sustained MACH 2 and with the capability to launch payloads to space. Starfighters Space is an organization committed to participating in high-demand commercial space activities. Located at the NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the Company operates a growing fleet of modified supersonic aircraft operationally configurable to act as the first stage lifting platform to carry payloads up to 45,000 feet for air launch to space. Additional activities include support research, pilot training, space flight training, and advanced scientific efforts including hypersonic testing as part of air launch partner development programs. Starfighters Space is working to position its capability to become the most cost-effective launch provider in the sector. For more information visit: https://starfightersspace.com/.

