STARFIRE Lubricants Expands Operations with New 104,000 Sq. Ft. Facility in Hamilton, Ohio

News provided by

STARFIRE Premium Lubricants

Nov 03, 2025, 10:00 ET

HAMILTON, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STARFIRE Lubricants is proud to announce the grand opening of its new 104,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility located in Hamilton, Ohio. Starting November 10, 2025, all business operations will be conducted from this new corporate headquarters location—signaling a major leap forward in STARFIRE's capabilities in packaging, warehousing, and distribution of premium lubricants across North America and internationally.

This new facility enhances STARFIRE's ability to meet growing demand across the automotive, industrial, heavy duty and agricultural sectors. It includes expanded warehousing and logistics as STARFIRE continues to expand its product offerings and enter new markets.

"Built for Growth, Powered by Service"

Strategically located in Hamilton, OH, this modern facility is designed to improve order fulfillment speed, expand production flexibility, and offer increased product availability for STARFIRE's diverse customer base.

"This expansion reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering the best possible service and product availability to our partners and customers," said Darrin Ward, CEO of STARFIRE Lubricants. "The Hamilton facility positions us for long-term growth while maintaining the responsiveness that has made STARFIRE a trusted name in the industry."

"The added space allows us to streamline our logistics and delivery operations and better serve our distributor network across the country," added Tim Wullenweber, VP of Marketing & Technical Sales. "More room means more speed, more inventory, and more consistency—all key to helping our customers succeed."

Facility Highlights:

  • 104,000 sq. ft. of warehouse, logistics and office space
  • Enhanced layout for optimized material flow and efficiency
  • High-velocity distribution infrastructure for faster, more reliable shipping
  • Centralized location in Hamilton, Ohio, supporting efficient nationwide logistics

Seamless Transition

Effective November 10, STARFIRE will fully operate from the new location. The transition has been carefully managed to ensure zero disruption in customer service, order processing, or product delivery.

About STARFIRE Premium Lubricants

Since 2001, STARFIRE has offered a comprehensive range of premium lubricants, chemicals, and antifreeze products for automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial use. Their growth is driven by superior products and services worldwide, making them one of America's fastest-growing lubricant brands. For more information, visit STARFIRE.com or call 888.258.8723 to get in touch with their team.

SOURCE STARFIRE Premium Lubricants

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

STARFIRE Lubricants Expands PennStar Location to Boost Transportation Efficiency and Distribution Capacity

STARFIRE Lubricants Expands PennStar Location to Boost Transportation Efficiency and Distribution Capacity

STARFIRE Lubricants is proud to announce a major expansion at its PennStar location, marking another milestone in the company's ongoing growth and...
STARFIRE Lubricants Welcomes Two Industry Veterans to Drive Sales Growth and Retail Expansion

STARFIRE Lubricants Welcomes Two Industry Veterans to Drive Sales Growth and Retail Expansion

STARFIRE Lubricants, a leader in premium lubrication solutions, is thrilled to announce the addition of two highly accomplished professionals to its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics