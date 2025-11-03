STARFIRE Lubricants Expands Operations with New 104,000 Sq. Ft. Facility in Hamilton, Ohio

This new facility enhances STARFIRE's ability to meet growing demand across the automotive, industrial, heavy duty and agricultural sectors. It includes expanded warehousing and logistics as STARFIRE continues to expand its product offerings and enter new markets.

"Built for Growth, Powered by Service"

Strategically located in Hamilton, OH, this modern facility is designed to improve order fulfillment speed, expand production flexibility, and offer increased product availability for STARFIRE's diverse customer base.

"This expansion reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering the best possible service and product availability to our partners and customers," said Darrin Ward, CEO of STARFIRE Lubricants. "The Hamilton facility positions us for long-term growth while maintaining the responsiveness that has made STARFIRE a trusted name in the industry."

"The added space allows us to streamline our logistics and delivery operations and better serve our distributor network across the country," added Tim Wullenweber, VP of Marketing & Technical Sales. "More room means more speed, more inventory, and more consistency—all key to helping our customers succeed."

Facility Highlights:

104,000 sq. ft. of warehouse, logistics and office space

of warehouse, logistics and office space Enhanced layout for optimized material flow and efficiency

High-velocity distribution infrastructure for faster, more reliable shipping

Centralized location in Hamilton, Ohio, supporting efficient nationwide logistics

Seamless Transition

Effective November 10, STARFIRE will fully operate from the new location. The transition has been carefully managed to ensure zero disruption in customer service, order processing, or product delivery.

About STARFIRE Premium Lubricants

Since 2001, STARFIRE has offered a comprehensive range of premium lubricants, chemicals, and antifreeze products for automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial use. Their growth is driven by superior products and services worldwide, making them one of America's fastest-growing lubricant brands. For more information, visit STARFIRE.com or call 888.258.8723 to get in touch with their team.

