StarfishETL 5.2 Release Includes Two CRM Connectors

The Highrise connector allows users to migrate their data to Highrise and grow their business by integrating other applications with their Highrise deployed CRM. This StarfishETL release also redesigned and updated the SuiteCRM connector to make it available on the Cloud. Both connectors enable data migration and integration in Cloud, hybrid, or on-premises environments. The StarfishETL platform includes 45+ connectors to popular business applications ranging from ERP, Marketing Automation, business apps like Google and Microsoft Office, Social Media, collaboration tools, and direct-to-transactional data stores. Users can also integrate their CRM system to other CRM systems.

David Wallace, general manager for StarfishETL, says, "Every new connection we add is based on the needs of the market. Our goal is to provide a great migration and integration experience that lets users keep more of and use the data that matters most to them. We are excited to add Highrise to portfolio of CRM-focused connectors, and we look forward to the improvements our Cloud-enabled SuiteCRM connector will deliver to our customers."

StarfishETL is a feature-rich data migration and integration platform for cloud-to-cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployed solutions. The platform has been recognized by various consumer review sites for its excellent user experience and high performance. The scalable platform supports migrations ranging from small to enterprise-sized businesses, and is backed by partners across the nation. To learn more about StarfishETL, please visit the website at www.starfishetl.com.

