StarfishETL and TimeLinx Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions

"We at TimeLinx couldn't be more pleased about forming a partnership with StarfishETL. The synergies between our companies are clear, the opportunities are abundant and we're anxious to kick-off the formal elements of our partnership," says Jeffrey Gregorec, Executive Vice President & General Manager of TimeLinx.

StarfishETL and TimeLinx will expand their focus to several other in-demand integrations, with the end goal being the creation of a standalone product that will work with virtually any system.

"This is an exciting new venture for us," says Tricia Cate, VP of Channel Sales for StarfishETL. "The mutual expertise of the TimeLinx team allows us to build these integrations with greater efficiency and stronger execution than ever before. Particularly, with the demand we see in our own customer base for product and service management, we look forward to initializing that effort to help businesses expand their data possibilities."

More details about this partnership will be available on the StarfishETL and TimeLinx websites as they unfold.

About TimeLinx

TimeLinx is a project and service management platform specifically designed for the needs of mid-market SBOs (services-based companies). It extends a CRM or ERP platform's capabilities to provide users with complete control over their entire customer lifecycle, from lead to sale through to project delivery to service management. Founded in 2001, TimeLinx Software is headquartered near Boston, MA, with offices in Chicago, Scottsdale, Dubai and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.TimeLinxSoftware.com.

About StarfishETL

StarfishETL is a feature-rich data migration and integration platform for cloud-to-cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployed solutions. The platform has been recognized by various consumer review sites for its excellent user experience and high performance. The scalable platform supports migrations ranging from small to enterprise-sized businesses and is backed by partners across the world. To learn more about StarfishETL, please visit the website at www.starfishetl.com/.

Press Contact: Danine Pontarelli, 8476553415, danine.pontarelli@starfishetl.com

SOURCE StarfishETL

