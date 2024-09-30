StarfishETL Introduces AI-Powered Enhancements to Simplify Field Mapping, Script Writing, and SQL Queries

Low-code iPaaS announces new suite of AI-enabled features

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StarfishETL, a low-code iPaaS built for scalable data connections, is delighted to announce a new suite of AI-enabled features to its platform.

The application's user-friendly Cloud Cartographer now includes three AI-assisted features to support more intelligent field mapping, script writing, and SQL query writing.

AI-Assisted Field Mapping

AI-assisted field mappings take auto-mapping to the next level. Users can apply this feature to get a quick jump-start of field-level mapping exercises. It can evaluate the list of available Origin fields and the Destination fields for that stage and come up with a recommendation for which fields should be matched.

If the user is only interested in mapping a few fields, they can easily narrow down the list prior to processing. All mapping suggestions can be reviewed and approved individually before adding them to the stage.

This AI mapping capability adds on to StarfishETL's pre-existing low code mapping functions, to make it even easier for non-technical users to work with the platform.

AI-Assisted Script Writing

The AI-assisted script writing feature will help users write functions for individual field mappings or global scripts to create pre/post-process procedures. All StarfishETL's pre-existing scripting language options are supported: C#, VBScript, Javascript, and Python.

The AI model has also been trained on internal ETL scripting functions, including: performing lookups, logging, working with cross-reference lists (Xrefs), and many other features.

To use the AI-assisted scripting, the user enters a prompt for what they want the new function or field mapping to do and provides hints of which fields they expect should be referenced. The AI model does the rest – presenting the user with a complete function to review and approve for their mapping.

AI-Assisted SQL Query Writing

The AI-assisted SQL query writing function within the Origin tab to help users write more complex queries. It can build WHERE clauses, perform JOINs across multiple tables, and use built-in SQL functions to perform translations on the SQL side to streamline the mapping experience.

The user provides a plain language prompt of which data they want returned, adding hints of which tables they'll be pulling from, and StarfishETL then feeds the schema for those tables into the AI request. The response is a full SQL SELECT statement which users can review and approve for their Origin query. These queries can be tested and modified as the user wishes.

StarfishETL applies these AI capabilities using Amazon's AI platform, which is powered by the latest AI models available.

"Our goal has always been to simplify the integration process, and by adding AI-assisted scripting, query writing, and field mapping to our platform, we're empowering users to work faster and with greater accuracy," says Aron Hoekstra, Lead Developer for StarfishETL. "This new feature reduces manual effort, accelerates project timelines, and makes complex integrations more accessible for teams of all skill levels."

StarfishETL offers connections to 400+ applications. The platform is well received by analysts and business users for its ease-of-use, scalability, and performance. These new AI features will be available starting October 1, 2024. To request a demo of StarfishETL's new AI-assisted features, or to get a quote for your next project, please reach out to our sales team at [email protected].

About StarfishETL

StarfishETL is a feature-rich iPaaS for cloud-to-cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployed solutions. The platform has been recognized by various consumer review sites for its excellent user experience and high performance. The scalable platform supports integration and migrations ranging from small to enterprise-sized businesses and is backed by partners across the world. To learn more about StarfishETL, please visit the website at www.starfishetl.com.

