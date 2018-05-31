StarfishETL Recognized for IT Management Software Excellence by FinancesOnline Directory

FinancesOnline's Great User Experience award is granted to products whose interfaces and features enhance product usability and simplify work processes for users. Recognition as a Rising Star under the online IT management software 2018 list reflects StarfishETL's continued growth as a competitive player in the SaaS marketplace.

StarfishETL is known as an easy-to-use platform for integrating CRM with ERP systems with pre-built and ready-to-go integration maps. FinancesOnline experts included StarfishETL in their esteemed top 10 IT management software after recognizing the benefits this brings to businesses. StarfishETL simplifies connecting the back office to the front office using its award-winning integration platform. The platform supports Cloud and on-premises systems so even critical legacy business systems can be easily integrated. Integration with StarfishETL connects CRM systems to ERPs, email providers, social media networks, marketing automation systems, and more obscure systems like Sharepoint, GSuite, Active Directory, WUFOO, and JIRA.

Customers are drawn to the highly-configurable and scalable platform StarfishETL offers, along with the dynamic and ever-growing connections to the platforms they use most. With the ability to review StarfishETL on FinancesOnline, SMBs, mid-size, and Enterprise businesses looking for quality data tools can gain a better perspective on the features of StarfishETL and how other users have utilized its capabilities.

"We are focused on delivering an integration platform that brings data to the front office so customers can close more business," says Dave Wallace, StarfishETL General Manager. "No need for companies to sacrifice how they do business just because customer data is held captive in siloed, critical, business systems. We are excited to see the product recognized for creating a great user experience for our customers to keep their systems, and teams, connected."

ABOUT STARFISHETL

StarfishETL is a powerful platform used to integrate ERP, marketing automation, social media, email, and even for obscure systems with your CRM. Its framework supports projects no matter the size or complexity with Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid capabilities. StarfishETL was recently awarded as a High Performer on G2Crowd and a rising star by FinancesOnline. To learn more about StarfishETL, visit www.starfishetl.com.

