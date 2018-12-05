StarfishETL Releases Six New CSV Connectors

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StarfishETL, a powerful cloud migration and Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), announced the release of six new connectors to move CSV files to Cloud storage. The connectors enable the following:

CSV via Google Drive

CSV via Amazon S3

CSV via [S]FTP

CSV via SharePoint

CSV via Boz

CSV via Dropbox

Companies that want the ability to pull data from flat CSV files into their Cloud storage can now do so using these connectors. File management is simplified with automatic uploads of the files to the Cloud. Users also can perform mass data exports from their CRM to any of the six Cloud storage platforms while keeping the data secure.

Many companies utilize CSV files as a secure, offline way to transfer data. Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems maintain the format for exporting and moving mass quantities of customer data between systems because CSV files are easy to manipulate using common desktop tools. However, maintaining data integrity can be a challenge when entering CSV file information into a Cloud system. To transport the data from one location to another, users must either use scripts or expose the connectivity to a shared location. StarfishETL resolves these data sharing concerns by securely moving the data from the CSV while maintaining data integrity. With StarfishETL, CSV data can be moved to Cloud file storage systems with less susceptibility for error.

StarfishETL is a powerful platform used to migrate business data to and from many sources; as well as integrate ERP, marketing automation, social media, email, and obscure systems with CRM. Its framework supports projects — no matter the size or complexity — with its Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid capabilities. The product continues to grow and was recently recognized by review site G2Crowd as a High-Performer, and by FinancesOnline for Great User Experience.

Media Contact: Danine Pontarelli | Director of Marketing | danine.pontarelli@starfishetl.com | 847.655.3415

SOURCE StarfishETL

