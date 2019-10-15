StarfishETL Unveils New HubSpot Integrations

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StarfishETL, a powerful iPaaS (integration platform as a service) solution, has added three new pre-built integrations between leading marketing automation platform, HubSpot, and three of the top Customer Relationship Management (CRM) providers. The new integrations allow users to share contact, deal, and engagement data between sales and marketing to enhance a marketer's ability to create relevant marketing lists and enable sales to monitor customer and lead interactions for a better customer experience. Analytics also are enhanced to foster greater awareness of the customer's experience and therefore target sales and marketing efforts to the right individuals. The newly released connections include integrations between:

HubSpot and bpm'online

HubSpot and Infor CRM

HubSpot and SugarCRM

"HubSpot is a popular marketing automation platform, and its popularity has skyrocketed with our customers. The addition of these integrations to our portfolio just made sense. It gives those customers better options for maximizing collaboration between sales and marketing and magnifies a company's ability to focus on the right prospects and customers," says David Wallace, StarfishETL General Manager.

StarfishETL offers connections to a range of business applications including CRM, ERP, QuickBooks, social media, email, marketing automation, collaboration tools, and direct-to-transactional data stores. Customers can use the connections out-of-the-box or customize fields and functions to meet their business requirements. Integrations are available on-premises, in the Cloud, or via a hybrid connection.

To learn more about StarfishETL, please visit www.starfishetl.com .

About StarfishETL

StarfishETL is a feature-rich data migration and integration platform for cloud-to-cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployed solutions. The platform has been recognized by various consumer review sites for its excellent user experience and high performance. The scalable platform supports migrations ranging from small to enterprise-sized businesses and is backed by partners across the world. To learn more about StarfishETL, please visit the website at www.starfishetl.com.

