StarfishETL Users Rate it #1 in Usability for Integration

StarfishETL was highlighted by G2 Crowd earlier this year in its list of Top B2B Chicago Tech businesses. Ratings for the Spring Grid are awarded based on a scoring methodology that aggregates reviews from the user community, online sources, and social records. G2 Crowd then uses an algorithm to calculate customer satisfaction and market presence.

"We believe we are making a difference by bringing an intelligent approach to integration," says StarfishETL General Manager, Dave Wallace. "We keep it simple and affordable. We know customers want more control over how and when they see data. We are excited to see our platform get recognized for its exceptional user experience."

StarfishETL's scalable platform supports migrations and integrations from small to enterprise-sized entities. The tool is accessible in Cloud, on-premises, or with hybrid platforms to a range of business applications such as CRM, ERP, social media, email, marketing automation, and direct-to-transactional data stores. StarfishETL communicates with applications via Web services, API, or directly to other databases, ensuring full data connectivity.

