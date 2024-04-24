Stargardt Disease Market to Grow Rapidly at a CAGR of 32% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The expected launch of potential therapies may increase the Stargardt disease market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the diagnosed prevalent population. Owing to the positive outcomes of several products during the developmental stage by key players such as Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Kubota Pharmaceuticals, Nanoscope Therapeutics, and others.

DelveInsight's Stargardt Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Stargardt disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Stargardt Disease Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for Stargardt disease reached ~ USD 28 million in 2023 across the 7MM.

in 2023 across the 7MM. In 2023, the United States accounted for the highest number of Stargardt disease cases, which is 43% of the diagnosed-prevalent cases of Stargardt disease in the 7MM.

accounted for the highest number of Stargardt disease cases, which is of the diagnosed-prevalent cases of Stargardt disease in the 7MM. Leading Stargardt disease companies such as Kubota Pharmaceuticals, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Belite Bio, Astellas Pharma , and others are developing novel Stargardt disease drugs that can be available in the Stargardt disease market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel Stargardt disease drugs that can be available in the Stargardt disease market in the coming years. The promising Stargardt disease therapies in the pipeline include Emixustat, MCO-010, ALK-001 (Gildeuretinol), Tinlarebant (LSB-008), IZERVAY (avacincaptad pegol) , and others.

and others. By 2034, MCO-010 (sonpiretigene isteparvovec) is expected to garner the highest market share, followed by ALK-001 (gildeuretinol) in the 7MM.

is expected to garner the highest market share, followed by in the 7MM. In January 2024 , Alkeus Pharmaceuticals announced positive interim data showing gildeuretinol halted Stargardt disease progression for up to six years. In its ongoing TEASE-3 clinical trial in early-stage Stargardt disease, the first three teenage patients enrolled in TEASE-3 and treated with oral gildeuretinol acetate remained asymptomatic and free of disease progression for their treatment duration ranging between two (one patient) and six years (two patients).

Stargardt Disease Overview

Stargardt disease, also called Stargardt's macular dystrophy or juvenile macular degeneration, is the most common type of macular degeneration seen in young individuals. Those affected by this condition experience a decline in their vision, typically appearing during their teenage years or early adulthood. This loss of vision is linked to the deterioration of the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and the gradual decrease in functional photoreceptors. In nearly every instance, Stargardt disease leads to a permanent reduction in vision that cannot be reversed.

The diagnostic assessment of Stargardt disease relies on factors such as familial background, clarity of vision, examination of the back of the eye, assessment of the visual field, use of fluorescein angiography, observation of fundus autofluorescence (FAF), electroretinography (ERG), and optical coherence tomography (OCT). Currently, routine genetic testing is not commonly performed.

In the early stages of Stargardt disease, visual field tests often appear normal. However, as the condition progresses, patients may develop partial blind spots in the center of their vision, which can eventually become complete blind spots. Typically, those with Stargardt disease retain their peripheral vision, but in severe cases where there is extensive retinal degeneration, a narrowing of the visual field may occur. Another important observation is the change in the preferred area of the retina used for focusing vision.

Stargardt Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

In the US, out of all age groups, the highest onset age-specific cases accounted for >20 years, followed by 20-39 years in 2020. In contrast, the least onset age-specific cases were observed in =60 years age groups.

The Stargardt disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Stargardt Disease

Type-specific Cases of Stargardt Disease

Symptom-specific Cases of Stargardt Disease

Treated Cases of Stargardt Disease

Stargardt Disease Treatment Market

The current Stargardt disease treatment choices involve methods such as photoprotection and low-vision aids to assist in preventing the advancement of the disease. Other options, such as slowing down the visual cycle with medications, gene therapy, and various treatments, are aimed at halting the buildup of lipofuscin and offer hope for long-term improvement in vision. All-trans-retinal that is not bound can cause damage from light exposure to the particularly sensitive ABCA4, further hindering its function. Considering that individuals with Stargardt disease already have impaired ABCA4 function and heightened levels of trapped all-trans-retinal in their photoreceptors, it is reasonable to expect that these patients would be highly susceptible to the effects of light exposure.

Vitamin A supplementation has been seen as a treatment choice for specific retinal degenerative illnesses like Retinitis Pigmentosa. Nonetheless, new information indicates that in cases of ABCA4-mediated disease, the use of vitamin A supplements speeds up the buildup of lipofuscin pigments in the RPE.

New methods for treating Stargardt Disease are centered on tackling the root genetic issues and controlling symptoms to decelerate the advancement of the disease. A strategy includes employing innovative forms of vitamin A derivatives intended to lessen harmful substances in the retina. The exploration of gene therapy, which involves gene substitution and editing, is ongoing to rectify the genetic mutations accountable for the condition. Additionally, neurotrophic agents such as ciliary neurotrophic factor (CNTF) are being used to protect photoreceptors and the retinal pigment epithelium.

Stargardt Disease Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Emixustat: Kubota Pharmaceuticals

MCO-010: Nanoscope Therapeutics

ALK-001 (Gildeuretinol): Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Tinlarebant (LSB-008): Belite Bio

IZERVAY (avacincaptad pegol): Astellas Pharma

Stargardt Disease Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the Stargardt disease market are expected to change in the coming years. Stargardt disease, recognized by regulatory agencies like the FDA as an orphan disease due to its well-identified genetic basis primarily linked to mutations in the ABCA4 gene, allows for targeted research and potential therapeutic interventions, including the development of orphan drugs and accelerated approval pathways, with ongoing investigations into gene therapies, pharmacological interventions, and emerging technologies providing opportunities for the creation of novel and effective treatments, while the rapid advancements in genetic technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas9, offer potential breakthroughs in gene editing and correction of ABCA4 mutations.

As many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of Stargardt disease, it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the Stargardt disease market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the Stargardt disease market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the Stargardt disease market. Currently, there are no approved treatments that effectively halt or reverse the progression of Stargardt Disease, representing a significant unmet medical need, as the absence of reliable biomarkers for disease progression and treatment response complicates clinical trials and hinders the development of personalized medicine, while insufficient funding for rare diseases may impede research progress, slowing down the development of potential therapies for Stargardt disease, and the rarity of the disease and challenges in patient recruitment may extend clinical trial timelines and limit the available data for analysis.

Moreover, Stargardt disease treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the Stargardt disease market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the Stargardt disease market growth.

Stargardt Disease Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Stargardt Disease Market CAGR 32 % Stargardt Disease Market Size in 2023 USD 28 Million Key Stargardt Disease Companies Kubota Pharmaceuticals, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Belite Bio, Astellas Pharma, and others Key Pipeline Stargardt Disease Therapies Emixustat, MCO-010, ALK-001 (Gildeuretinol), Tinlarebant (LSB-008), IZERVAY (avacincaptad pegol), and others

Scope of the Stargardt Disease Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Stargardt Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Stargardt Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Stargardt Disease Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Stargardt Disease Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Stargardt Disease Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Stargardt Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Stargardt Disease Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Therapies in 2025 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Therapies in 2034 4 Executive Summary of Stargardt Disease 5 Key Events 6 Disease Background and Overview 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Cause of Stargardt Disease 6.3 Clinical Representation of Stargardt Disease 6.4 Pathophysiology of Stargardt Disease 6.5 Classification of Stargardt Disease 6.6 Diagnosis 6.7 Treatment 7 Methodology 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale 8.3 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Stargardt Disease in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Stargardt Disease in the United States 8.4.2 Onset Age-specific Cases of Stargardt Disease in the United States 8.4.3 Type-specific Cases of Stargardt Disease in the United States 8.4.4 Symptom-specific Cases of Symptomatic Stargardt Disease in the United States 8.4.5 Treated Cases of Stargardt Disease in the United States 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.5.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Stargardt Disease in EU4 and the UK 8.5.2 Onset Age-specific Cases of Stargardt Disease in EU4 and the UK 8.5.3 Type-specific Cases of Stargardt Disease in EU4 and the UK 8.5.4 Symptom-specific Cases of Symptomatic Stargardt Disease in EU4 and the UK 8.5.5 Treated Cases of Stargardt Disease in EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 8.6.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Stargardt Disease in Japan 8.6.2 Onset Age-specific Cases of Stargardt Disease in Japan 8.6.3 Type-specific Cases of Stargardt Disease in Japan 8.6.4 Symptom-specific Cases of Symptomatic Stargardt Disease in Japan 8.6.5 Treated Cases of Stargardt Disease in Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Emerging Therapies 10.1 Key Cross of Emerging Therapies 10.2 Emixustat: Kubota Pharmaceuticals 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.3 Clinical Development 10.2.3 Safety and Efficacy 10.3 MCO-010: Nanoscope Therapeutics 10.3.1 Product Description 10.3.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.3.3 Clinical Development 10.3.1 Safety and Efficacy 10.4 ALK-001 (Gildeuretinol): Alkeus Pharmaceuticals 10.4.1 Product Description 10.4.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.4.3 Clinical Development 10.4.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.5 Tinlarebant (LSB-008): Belite Bio 10.5.1 Product Description 10.5.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.5.3 Clinical Development 10.5.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.6 IZERVAY (avacincaptad pegol): Astellas Pharma 10.6.1 Product Description 10.6.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.6.3 Clinical Development 11 Stargardt Disease - Seven Major Market Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Market Outlook 11.3 Conjoint Analysis 11.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 11.5 Total Market Size of Stargardt Disease in the 7MM 11.6 Market Size of Stargardt Disease by Therapies in the 7MM 11.7 The United States Market Size 11.7.1 Total Market Size of Stargardt Disease in the United States 11.7.2 Market Size of Stargardt Disease by Therapies in the United States 11.8 EU4 and the UK Market Size 11.8.1 Total Market Size of Stargardt Disease in EU4 and the UK 11.8.2 Market Size of Stargardt Disease by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 11.9 Japan Market Size 11.9.1 Total Market Size of Stargardt Disease in Japan 11.9.2 Market Size of Stargardt Disease by Therapies in Japan 12 KOL Views 13 Unmet Needs 12 SWOT Analysis 13 Market Access and Reimbursement 13.1 The United States 13.1.1 Centre for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 13.2 EU4 and the UK 13.2.1 Germany 13.2.2 France 13.2.3 Italy 13.2.4 Spain 13.2.5 United Kingdom 13.3 Japan 13.3.1 MHLW 13.4 Market Access and Reimbursement in Stargardt Disease 14 Appendix 14.1 Acronyms and Abbreviations 14.2 Report Methodology 14.3 Bibliography 15 DelveInsight Capabilities 16 Disclaimer 17 About DelveInsight

