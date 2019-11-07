Stargazer Cast Iron Honors the US Military with Deep Veterans Day Discounts

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stargazer Cast Iron announces that it will hold its annual Veterans Day sale starting Friday at 5:00 pm eastern through Veterans Day.

Stargazer is well known for supporting the US Military and Veteran community. They offer a 15% military discount to all US Military personnel year-round. However, that discount doubles to 30% over Veterans Day weekend. Shop their cast iron skillets here: https://stargazercastiron.com/collections/skillets

Stargazer Cast Iron is in stock for the first time ever and on sale just in time for the holidays.

"We include all customers in this sale, but we reserve our biggest discounts for the soldiers who serve our country," said Stargazer Founder & CEO, Peter Huntley. "The men and women of our military afford us the freedoms that our families and businesses enjoy on a daily basis. We are looking forward to finding additional ways to contribute to America's community of heroes as our company continues to grow."

The company will also offer a 10% discount for non-military customers.

Stargazer disrupted the cast iron cookware market when it launched its smooth, lighter weight 10.5-inch cast iron skillet on Kickstarter in February 2016. The company was an immediate success, raising over $56,000 in 30 days, far surpassing their funding goal of $10,000. Following the launch of their 12-inch skillet in November 2018, interest in the brand's innovative cast iron cookware surged, and the company was forced to spend most of 2019 playing catch up.

"We are in stock for the holidays. Customers will no longer have to wait weeks for their orders to ship. We have invested significant resources to ensure we are able to fulfill orders with the expediency that modern consumers expect," Huntley added. "We feel fortunate to be entering the new year with the freedom to focus our energy on product development and pursuing our ambitious goal of adding six new products to our line by the end of 2020."

About Stargazer Cast Iron LLC

Stargazer Cast Iron is a leading manufacturer of premium American-made cast iron cookware. Their smooth skillets are offered in multiple sizes and boast a uniquely practical design that makes them ideal for everyday use. As a direct-to-consumer brand, their products are sold exclusively through their website, www.stargazercastiron.com . Stargazer is committed to sustainably manufacturing the highest quality cast iron cookware available.

