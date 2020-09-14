Stargazer Cast Iron to Donate 5 Percent of Sales to Folds of Honor

"Support for our nation's military is one of our founding principles that continues to be a primary social mission for Stargazer," says Stargazer Founder & CEO, Peter Huntley. "It's difficult to imagine the hardships faced by the families of our fallen or disabled service-members. By partnering with Folds of Honor, we can help ensure the legacy of our fellow Americans who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy."

There is no shortage of need within the American veteran's community. According to the most recent figures released by the U.S. Department of Defense, there have been 7,052 casualties, with an additional 53,244 military service-members wounded in action since 2001.

"We salute Stargazer Cast Iron and their life-changing support and commitment to Folds of Honor," said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. "This program goes a long way toward providing educational assistance to spouses and children of troops who have fallen or been disabled. Folds of Honor is proud to stand with Stargazer Cast Iron as they illustrate their commitment to our armed forces and their families."

Interested parties can help honor the legacy of our fallen or disabled military veterans by placing an order at stargazercastiron.com between September 14, 2020—September 20,2020 or by donating directly to Folds of Honor at foldsofhonor.org .

About Stargazer Cast Iron LLC

Founded in 2015, Stargazer Cast Iron is a Direct-to-Consumer manufacturer of premium, American-made cast iron cookware products and accessories. Their industry leading products are available exclusively at stargazercastiron.com .

About Folds of Honor

Founded in 2007, Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States Armed Forces.

SOURCE Stargazer Cast Iron LLC

Related Links

https://www.stargazercastiron.com

