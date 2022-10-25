Stargazing Cuvée: An Out of this World New Sparkling Release from Iron Horse Vineyards

SEBASTOPOL, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the stunning images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, Iron Horse has created a new Sparkling Wine called Stargazing Cuvée to celebrate such an extraordinary scientific achievement and the astounding beauty of our earliest known beginnings.

Iron Horse Stargazing Wine Label 2014 Vintage Iron Horse Stargazing Magnum

Whether you're an astronomer, a space buff, or just love wine with incredible bubbles and flavor, Stargazing Cuvée is the perfect way to toast under the stars. Awestruck by the NASA images, it occurred to us that we could create something special --an out-of-this-world Sparkling Wine. We chose a vintage 2014 Brut LD from our extraordinary cache of bubbly en tirage, developed a special dosage, and disgorged 250 cases of magnums in October 2022.

This Cuvée literally sparkles on your tongue. The bubbles are very tiny and rise in beautiful streaming columns to form a perfect crown. Our mission in crafting the dosage was to steer the wine stylistically to emphasize its bright, racy character with an all-Chardonnay dosage to give in maximum "pop." Iron Horse Co-Founder Audrey Sterling, always in the lead at age 91, came up with the name.

NASA released the stunning image from the label of this Cuvée in July 2022. It shows the "Cosmic Cliffs" of the Carina Nebula. The scientists say it unveils the earliest, never seen before, rapid phases of star formation. What looks like a landscape on a bright starry night is really gas and cosmic dust.

The wine has lively, tiny bubbles, aromas of fresh brioche, toasted almonds and bright citrus notes up front, like Meyer lemon, kumquat, and persimmon, and the flavors become richer, like lemon curd tart, on the mid-palate and ending with a gorgeous, long finish. Stargazing is our toast to the infinite marvels of the universe as well as the awe-inspiring beauty of nature's beginnings. It gives new meaning to "drinking to the stars."

A Magnum-Sized Gift, Perfect for the Holidays Stargazing Cuvée is available exclusively in magnum at our Sonoma County winery and on the website. The total production 250 cases and costs $195.00 per bottle. "We hope you will raise a glass of Stargazing Cuvée to toast the amazing scientific achievements that continue to unlock the mysteries of our universe," says Joy Sterling Partner and CEO.

Iron Horse turned around this release in four months from inspiration to its debut on October 28th. It is to Iron Horse's credit that such a venerable winery can be so nimble in its thinking to drop this new, highly giftable magnum right before the holidays.

"Remarkably, all the James Webb Space Telescope images are available on NASA website for open use. They just asked that we send an email describing our intended use, which we did, of course. We think of each label as a work of art, created by our label designer Mark Berry," shared Joy Sterling.

Each bubble in this Cuvée is just as unique as the trillions of galaxies in space. The subtle, but amazing detail of the label's design brings these images to life and makes Stargazing Cuvée a stunning addition to any wine lover's collection.

About Iron Horse Vineyards

Iron Horse is one of the finest family-owned wine properties in the country and the top American-owned, luxury Sparkling Wine producer. The estate is a 260-acre reserve in Green Valley, part of the Russian River Valley, renowned for growing delicious, cool climate Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. 2022 marks the family's 46th vintage. Three generations live on the estate, ranging from 28 years old to 91 years young.

