Stargram Global Will Launch MIT Messenger "With Best Security Stealth System" on May 30th

MIT Messenger is enhancing not only the security but also the convenience. It is based on the high technology among the global messenger in security and convenience messenger area. When calling for free with wifi or etc., it makes a high-quality and enough time call with just a small amount of data. The data used when calling between the users for 7 minutes is only 1mb.

It is possible to make phone calls, video calls, send message/sounds, send data and etc. and it is also possible to make a call with those who is not MIT Messenger user. If the call is disconnected due to the lack of wifi signal, it is directly changed to the 3G or operated through satellite network that increases convenience of users.

'MIT messenger, known as 'Mission Impossible Talk', is drawing attention with the launching announcement. With more than 100 telecommunication partners around the world, it enables the users to make voice calls anywhere anytime. Besides, the video calls is in HD quality. In particular, MIT Messenger also has a wallet function for cryptocurrency's users special service.

In the global market, experts are showing high interest in the MIT messenger service, equipped with more user-friendly services in the growing demand for secure messenger services from existing telegrams and we-chat due to problems such as personal information leakage and privacy violations.

In the second half of the year, it is expected to create a new business prototype to merge MIT Messenger with Bingo Music Coin(BMC) linked with services and contents transaction of Bingo Music, a global music platform launched by Stargram Global, that combines a mobile messenger platform with various contents.

On April 23, MIT signed a strategic partnership agreement with Audio Codes, an Israel telecommunications security company, and UB Blocks Mobile, a mobile convergence company, to enhance the capabilities of MIT Messenger. They developed roaming messenger service extension pack with Audio Codes and initiated developing MIT Messenger's mobile translation extension pack, which is an IN-messenger platform solution based on block chain and UB Blocks Mobile.

Stargram Global CEO, Kim Min Soo said, "We expect a wide variety of users, ranging from politicians, military personnel, public workers and entertainers. After the launch, we will expand various additional functions such as stealth."

To celebrate the release of MIT Messenger, Stargram Global is also processing an event to present various kinds of cryptocurrency such as BitCoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Bingo Music Coin, etc.

