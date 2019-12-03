Starion Energy Celebrates 10 Years by Giving Back to Its Valued Customers and Communities

Starion Energy aims to make an impact on every life by not only offering a variety of energy plans and reward programs but also donating financial aid, volunteer hours, and resources to non-profit organizations that enrich the lives of those who need it most. Throughout the years, Starion Energy has worked with Toys for Tots, Soldiers' Angels, The Connecticut Cancer Foundation, Yale Pediatric Oncology, first responders, youth organizations, schools, and more.

"Starion Energy is more than a company that simply offers energy…the mission for each of us, through our jobs and daily responsibilities, is to convert our positive energy and use our knowledge to power the lives of people, communities, and businesses," said Duane Gereski, Marketing Director. "We all help impact our customers' lives and make Starion Energy the go-to long-term energy partner."

On December 3rd, Starion Energy will kick-off its 10th anniversary in a big way for Giving Tuesday. In the spirit of the holidays, Starion Energy will make a donation to Feeding America that will help provide 10,000 meals to families facing hunger across America. This donation will be the starting point of Starion Energy focusing on giving back to charities and organizations that their customers are passionate about.

Feeding America is a nationwide network of food banks that strives to fight against hunger in the United States. For information on Feeding America, go to: https://www.feedingamerica.org/.

Additionally, Starion Energy will continue to provide a special $500 Amazon gift card to one new Starion Energy and Starion Rewards customer to show appreciation for trusting Starion Energy with their energy needs. The $500 Amazon gift card is drawn at random at the start of each month and the winners are notified by Starion Energy.

