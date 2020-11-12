Starion Energy sponsors Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 Energy Market Conferences and donates renewable energy certificates (RECs), making the conference clean and 100% emission free

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Marketing Conferences announced that the emissions resulting from both the annual fall EMC 14 Virtual Conference on November 17-19th 2020 and the spring EMC 15 Conference in Houston, Texas on April 20, 2021 will be offset through the generous donations of renewable energy certificates (RECs), making the conferences clean and emission free for the first time ever.

Working with a donation from event sponsor, Starion Energy Inc., the Energy Market Conferences entire estimated electrical usage will now be offset via Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) to make both conferences totally carbon neutral. This means that on the days of the conferences, the computers, lights, air conditioning, and all electricity usage will be 100% powered by renewable energy, instead of relying on traditional electricity generation that burns fossil fuels.

Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), also known as green energy certificates or tradable renewable certificates are proof that energy has been generated from renewable sources such as solar or wind power. Each REC represents the environmental benefits of 1MWh of renewable energy generation. Donated and purchased emissions offsets will be permanently retired to offset the carbon dioxide, greenhouse gas emissions, sulfur dioxide, and particulate matter that can harm the environment.

"We are thrilled that Starion Energy is helping keep our air clean for future generations. We believe that renewable energy sources are critical to energy independence in the U.S.A.," said Jack Doueck, Principal of Energy Marketing Conferences.

"During a year of many challenges, it is our privilege to continue sponsoring the important industry event and promote Energy Marketing Conferences' commitment to sustainability through the donation of RECs. This effort will offset the electricity usage of future conferences," said Pete Muzsi, Director of Sales at Starion Energy. Pete added, "The donated RECs for the virtual conference on November 17-19th likely includes Texas wind power, LIHA certified small hydro from Starion Energy's home State of Connecticut, and as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, we even obtained some wind power from Plymouth MA, the location of the Pilgrim's first Thanksgiving in the USA."

The mission of Energy Marketing Conferences LLC is to provide the competitive energy industry with exciting conferences in premium locations at extremely affordable prices. The goal of the conferences is to bring together hundreds of energy companies, utilities, marketers, vendors and suppliers in the competitive energy industry to network and learn more about our industry. EMC is the largest gathering of retail energy executives in North America and it takes place twice a year: Houston Texas in the Spring and New York City in the Fall.

