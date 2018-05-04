Stark & Stark Offers Counsel for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motorcycle deaths occur 27 times more frequently than fatalities in other motor vehicles. Motorcycle accidents most often occur because other vehicle drivers are not paying 100 percent attention to driving. They are not looking at everything that is going on around them and they too often take their eyes off the road ahead for a second or more.

Stark & Stark, a full service local law firm with 30 practice areas, has a motorcycle injury group known informally as "the Riders' Lawyers". This practice, led by partners Joel R. Rosenberg, Deborah S. Dunn, and Christopher M. Pyne, focuses solely on representing individuals injured as a result of motorcycle accidents.

Stark & Stark's attorneys offer the following advice to drivers to enhance safety:

Please do not answer your phone or look at a text while driving. You can return the call or text when you stop. If you have to see who it is, pull over to a safe area off the side of the road and park first. Even a glance may take your eyes off the road for the second it takes to miss seeing a motorcyclist.

All drivers should be aware that motorcyclists have the same rights as all vehicles. Be mindful that they are smaller and you may not see them with casual scanning of the road. Train yourself to pay more attention and to look for them. Look twice before pulling out or making a turn.

Do not turn left across an oncoming lane without first double checking that there is no motorcycle coming toward you. Be mindful when exiting a side road or driveway that a small motorcycle may be headed your way. Pay attention to your blind spots and always double check your side view mirror before changing lanes. Use your turn signal and turn your head to look before changing lanes. Motorcyclists are taught not to drive in a vehicle's blind spot but it is inevitable with regular driving and a second look may save a life.

Motorcyclists too must drive defensively and be aware of the dangers that every ride they take presents dangers. Ride within your limits, ride sober, and obey all traffic laws.

In addition, Stark & Stark's partners offer the following motorcycle safety tips for riders:

Wear brightly colored clothing and reflective tape;

Wear a DOT-compliant helmet and protective gear;

Obey all traffic laws, including the posted speed limit;

Use hand and turn signals; and

Never ride distracted or impaired.

