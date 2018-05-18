Stark & Stark Retained by Victim Injured by Falling Bricks in Center City Philadelphia

Carin A. O'Donnell, a partner with Stark & Stark, will be representing the victim and is looking into a possible negligence action against the painting company. The victim would be seeking compensation for harms and losses sustained, including punitive damages, if applicable after investigation.

"We will be continuing an in-depth investigation to determine what caused the bricks to fall and inflict serious injury on our client. We are fully committed to ensuring that he is compensated for his continuing pain, suffering and losses," said Ms. O'Donnell. She concluded, "Our firm is dedicated to upholding the legal rights of those injured at job sites, along with securing potential remedies to compensate these parties."

A member of Stark & Stark's Accident & Personal Injury, Construction Injury, and Nursing Home Negligence Groups, Carin O'Donnell concentrates her practice in wrongful death and catastrophic injury litigation. As a leading trial attorney, she has successfully litigated personal injury matters resulting in multiple verdicts exceeding a million dollars. Her extensive trial experience has helped her win cases for plaintiffs in counties that typically favor defense verdicts.

