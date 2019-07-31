Stark & Stark Shareholder Receives $3.65 Million Jury Verdict In Superior Court, Bergen County

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stark & Stark is pleased to announce that Shareholder Evan Lide has received a $3.65 million jury verdict after a four-day trial in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Bergen County Law Division. The case, Mario Zaburski vs. Jerome Klein, docket number BER-L-002879-17, sought compensation for injuries proximately caused by the operator of a golf cart when Mr. Zaburski was playing golf at the Alpine Country Club in 2015. The jury verdict awarded $1 million in damages for pain and suffering, $150,000 for future medical expenses, and $2.5 million for the economic wage losses.

"The jury understood that when Mario Zaburski was struck by the golf cart, he sustained permanent injuries that would forever impact his capacity to work," said Lide, resident of Lambertville, NJ who focuses his practice on wrongful death, spinal cord injuries, and other catastrophic injury cases resulting from automobile crashes, products liability, and premises liability.

As background, Mario Zaburski, a resident of Teaneck, had been invited by his business colleagues to golf at Alpine Country Club in Alpine, NJ, on July 24, 2015. After playing the ninth hole, Mr. Zaburski was walking on the fairway when he was struck by a golf cart driven by the defendant, Jerome Klein. The cart hit his right knee, and the impact upended him and threw him on his back to the ground.

In November, 2015, an MRI showed two disc herniations and a pre-existing condition of spondylothesis, which did not respond to epidural and pars injections. The spondylothesis, originally a latent condition, was rendered traumatic and symptomatic due to the injury caused by the golf cart driver. Consequently, due to the leg weakness and motor issues with his right leg, Mr. Zaburski required a spinal fusion of the disc herniations. He had taken time to recover via his employer's disability benefit, and exhausted his time afforded by FMLA, when he was terminated from his position in November, 2016, just three weeks before he was cleared to return to work.

About Stark & Stark

Since 1933, Stark & Stark has developed innovative legal solutions to meet clients' needs. More than 100 attorneys, 30 practice areas, and a philosophy of putting the law to work for clients is the basis from which the firm's attorneys build and maintain their practice. Stark & Stark offers a full range of legal services for businesses and individuals. After more than 85 years, the firm's attorneys continue to deliver practical, efficient solutions to clients in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and throughout the United States. Visit www.stark-stark.com for more information.

SOURCE Stark & Stark

Related Links

http://www.stark-stark.com

