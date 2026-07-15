Stark Power Secures up to NIS 146 Million (~$48m) from Leading Israeli Institutions to Accelerate Growth

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stark Power Ltd. (TASE: STRK) ("Stark Power" or the "Company"), a US-focused energy infrastructure and data center development company, today announced an equity raise of up to approximately NIS 146 million (~$48 million), anchored by Migdal Insurance, one of Israel's largest institutional investors, along with its current largest shareholders.

Upfront proceeds of approximately NIS 65 million (~$21m) reflect an effective price of NIS 10.50 per share, 40% above the price of the Company's inaugural equity raise in April 2026. The balance comprises long-term options issued to the investors, exercisable at NIS 13 per share over a three-year term, representing potential additional proceeds of approximately NIS 80 million (~$27m).

Migdal anchored the round with a commitment of approximately NIS 40 million, becoming a significant shareholder in the Company. Additional participants include Mor Investment House, Harel Insurance and several others, all of which participated in the Company's inaugural raise.

The proceeds will support Stark Power's growth strategy, following the acquisition of Sagebrush Infrastructure Partners ("SAGE"). SAGE is advancing a portfolio of five hyperscale data center campuses in the U.S. Midwest, totalling approximately 5.6 GW, alongside co-located power generation. In line with the Company's "Power First" strategy, the proceeds from this latest capital raise are expected to be used primarily to fund power generation assets complementary to its data center portfolio.

"The SAGE acquisition marked our entry into the heart of the U.S. data center market, and this raise, anchored by Migdal, reflects growing institutional conviction in our strategy. With a deep hyperscale development portfolio, a proven team, and strengthened capital base, we are positioned to accelerate development across our pipeline and create significant value in the coming years."

— Michael Avidan, Chief Executive Officer of Stark Power

Completion of the offering is subject to approval by a general meeting of the Company's shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

About Stark Power

Stark Power Ltd. (TASE: STRK) is a Tel Aviv-based energy infrastructure and data center development company focused on the U.S. market. Driven by its 'Power First' strategy, the Company pursues large-scale opportunities at the intersection of power generation and digital infrastructure, leveraging deep experience in power plant development, capital markets, and project execution.

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SOURCE Stark Power Ltd.