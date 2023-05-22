Stark Raving LLC Partners with Massachusetts Clean Energy Center to Raise Awareness and Accelerate the Adoption of Home Clean Energy Solutions

Stark Raving LLC

22 May, 2023

BOSTON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stark Raving LLC, a branding and marketing agency specializing in climatetech and renewable energy, announced the launch of a public awareness campaign for the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center. The campaign, which focuses on encouraging residents to make the transition to a clean energy home, recently made its state-wide television broadcast debut. This initiative builds upon the success of a two-year campaign aimed at educating residents about residential clean energy technologies. The goal is to accelerate the adoption of clean energy and support the Commonwealth's objective of net-zero emissions by 2050.

"As we face an unprecedented climate crisis, it's clear that we need to take drastic measures to mitigate its impact," said Matthew Stumm, President, Stark Raving LLC. "We believe in the power of marketing to promote a more sustainable future for us all. By inspiring collective action, we can create a groundswell of support for the technologies that will make a real difference."

The campaign is anchored by a comprehensive website featuring information, resources, and interactive tools to guide residents as they incorporate clean energy into their homes. www.CleanEnergyLivesHere.com

"Public education campaigns like this are vital for Massachusetts to achieve its climate goals and encourage residents to embrace sustainable energy solutions," said Susan Mlodozeniec, Director of Marketing at MassCEC. "With a focus on empowering residents, the campaign fosters a sense of active participation in addressing the pressing challenge of climate change. Our valued partnership with Stark Raving LLC drives this effort forward, and we are enthusiastic about continuing to work together on the campaign."

About Stark Raving LLC
Stark Raving LLC is an award-winning agency specializing in climatetech and renewable energy. Stark Raving LLC has built an impressive roster of clients using an approach that incorporates branding, content creation, creative services, marketing, and website development. www.starkravingboston.com

About MassCEC
MassCEC is a state economic development agency dedicated to accelerating the growth of the clean energy sector across the Commonwealth to spur job creation, deliver statewide environmental benefits and to secure long-term economic growth for the people of Massachusetts. MassCEC works to increase the adoption of clean energy while driving down costs and delivering financial, environmental, and economic development benefits to energy users and utility customers across the state.
www.masscec.com

