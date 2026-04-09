Starkey Earns Prestigious USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

Recognition highlights company's culture of innovation, care, and employee engagement

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starkey, a global leader in hearing innovation, today announced it has been named a 2026 Top Workplaces USA award winner by USA TODAY, marking the fourth consecutive year the company has earned this prestigious honor. In addition to this national recognition, Starkey has also earned eight Culture Excellence awards this year, underscoring its commitment to building an exceptional workplace.

The Top Workplaces USA award celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate, with winners recognized for their commitment to fostering workplace environments that prioritize employee listening, engagement, and overall well-being.

"Our culture is what makes Starkey truly special," said Jessica Sawalich, Chief People Officer and Executive Vice President of Culture. "We are deeply committed to creating an environment where people feel supported, empowered, and connected to a greater purpose. When employees feel valued and inspired, they bring their best ideas forward, and that's what drives meaningful innovation and impact. This recognition is a reflection of our people and the culture they continue to build every day."

The award is based entirely on authentic employee feedback gathered through a confidential, research-backed survey administered by Energage, the organization behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. Results are calculated by measuring employee responses across key Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance and organizational health.

Starkey's continued recognition reflects its ongoing commitment to creating an environment where employees feel heard, supported, and inspired. The company's culture blends a strong focus on innovation in hearing technology with a deep sense of purpose, improving lives by connecting people to the world around them.

As Starkey continues to grow and innovate, it remains dedicated to investing in its people and maintaining a workplace culture that drives both employee satisfaction and business excellence.

About Starkey

Starkey is a leading global innovator in hearing technology and AI-powered hearing aids, headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Since its founding by Bill Austin in 1967 and led today by Brandon Sawalich, Starkey has driven breakthroughs in unmatched sound clarity and machine learning and intelligent hearing technology. As the only American-owned hearing aid manufacturer, Starkey employs over 5,000 professionals across 29 facilities, delivering advanced hearing solutions to customers in 100+ markets worldwide. Explore our smart hearing devices and connected technologies at www.starkey.com.

SOURCE Starkey Laboratories, Inc.