Starkey Hearing Foundation Raises Awareness for Global Hearing Care Access at "An Intimate Evening With Elton"

Funding will support education and training of hearing healthcare professionals across Africa, the Philippines and Latin America

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporters of Starkey Hearing Foundation, the world's largest hearing healthcare nonprofit, gathered in Minneapolis for An Intimate Evening With Elton, where global superstar Elton John delivered a powerful performance to help raise funds and awareness for the growing success of the Starkey Hearing Institute education and training program.

Built on the WFA® Community-Based Hearing Healthcare model , institute programs focus on empowering, educating and training individuals to become hearing healthcare professionals in their own communities. With three current programs, tens of thousands of people are being given the gift of hearing each year:

Lusaka, Zambia (Established in 2015): 123 graduates from 19 African countries to date; 22 students currently enrolled

Manila, Philippines, in partnership with the University of Santo Tomas (2024): 28 graduates in the first year, 38 additional students set to graduate next year

El Salvador (2025): 30 students currently enrolled in the newest program serving Latin America

Today, more than 430 million people worldwide live with hearing loss. In Africa alone, that number is projected to climb from 136 million to 337 million by 2050. According to the World Health Organization , the single greatest barrier to hearing healthcare is the shortage of trained professionals, an issue the foundation is tackling through its scalable Starkey Hearing Institute programs.

"Hearing connects us to one another, and that connection is the essence of humanity," said Richard S. Brown, President & Board Chair of Starkey Hearing Foundation. "Together with partners like Elton John and David Furnish, and all of our wonderful supporters, we're empowering the next generation of hearing care professionals to continue sharing that connection with millions more."

Elton John and David Furnish accepted the Hearing Angel Award from Starkey Hearing Foundation. The award, in part, recognizes the global impact the Elton John AIDS Foundation has had on millions of lives around the world. A longtime supporter, the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Rocket Fund is also co-chaired by Tani Austin in partnership with David Furnish.

"For decades, Tani and Bill Austin and I have shared a deep commitment to making the world a brighter, more compassionate place," said Elton John. "David and I were honored to accept the Hearing Angel Award, recognizing our work through the Elton John AIDS Foundation and our shared belief that everyone deserves a healthy, fulfilling life."

Photos and video from An Intimate Evening With Elton are available here . To learn more about Starkey Hearing Foundation and its Starkey Hearing Institute programs, please visit https://www.starkeyhearingfoundation.org/ .

About Starkey Hearing Foundation:

Starkey Hearing Foundation is training and educating the next generation of hearing healthcare professionals in the developing world to give the gift of hearing to people in need. Established by William and Tani Austin 40 years ago, Starkey Hearing Foundation has impacted more than 1.5 million people in over 100 countries through hearing healthcare and hearing aids.

