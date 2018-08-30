Starkey Hearing Technologies' Livio AI Revolutionizes Hearing

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Starkey® Hearing Technologies has reinvented both the hearing experience and the hearing aid with Livio AI. Livio AI is the world's first Healthable™ hearing aid to utilize integrated sensors and artificial intelligence, and the first to track physical activity and cognitive health.

"First and foremost, Livio AI is the best performing and best sounding hearing aid we have ever made. We have transformed a single-use device into the world's first multi-purpose hearing aid, a Healthable with artificial intelligence. Livio AI is so much more than just a hearing aid, it is a gateway to better health and wellness," President Brandon Sawalich said.

Livio AI interfaces with a brand new mobile app—Thrive™ Hearing—and three new wireless accessories: the Starkey Hearing Technologies TV, the Remote and the Remote Microphone+. With the Remote Micorophone+, Livio AI is also the first hearing aid to feature Amazon® Alexa connectivity.

"I have dreamed about this for so long, and we are finally realizing this vision thanks to our incredible team," said Starkey Hearing Technologies CEO Bill Austin. "My vision has always been to help people live better. By giving them better technology, we will help them live longer, healthier, happier lives."

New Hearing Reality™ technology reduces noisy environments by 50-percent, significantly reduces listening effort and enhances speech clarity, while artificial intelligence optimizes the hearing experience.

Livio AI also provides:

Integrated language translation

Dual-radio wireless platform: 2.4GHz radio for streaming of phone calls, music and media.

Fall detection with inertial sensors within the hearing aids (app support coming soon)

Integration of the physical activity data measured by inertial sensors of the hearing aids with Apple® Health and Google® Fit apps

How integrated sensors and AI helped Starkey Hearing Technologies transform the hearing aid

"Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the world around us," Starkey Hearing Technologies Chief Technology Officer Dr. Achin Bhowmik said. "This technology optimizes users' hearing experiences and enables them to continuously monitor and improve their overall health."

This cutting-edge technology allows people to take a proactive and personal approach to treating hearing loss, which has been linked to dementia, cognitive decline and social isolation.

Livio AI is available in the United States and Canada and expanding to more than 20 countries in 2019. For more information about Livio AI, please visit www.starkey.com.

