StarKist® to Match the First $25,000 Donated to Feed the Children to Help Families Affected by Hurricane Dorian

As the first major storm of the season, Hurricane Dorian wreaked havoc in the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane with winds reaching 185 mph. The slow-moving storm then traveled up the East Coast of the U.S. as a Category 2 hurricane leaving behind a path of destruction. As families and authorities are still assessing damage, the need for basic materials to start the recovery process is urgent.

"It's important to StarKist to support children and families during their time of uncertainty," said Michelle Faist, StarKist Corporate Affairs. "There are many families who have been displaced and don't have the most basic daily essentials to get them through their everyday lives. We know that by working closely with Feed the Children, we can best help those who've lost everything to move forward and begin their difficult journey through recovery."

Donated monies will not only help those affected by Hurricane Dorian, but also help Feed the Children to provide assistance to families when the next disaster strikes. With the support of on-the-ground community partners, families who have experienced tremendous loss will be able to receive a 25-pound box of shelf stable food; a 10-pound box of hygiene essentials, such as shampoo and toothpaste; cleaning supplies, such as work gloves, buckets, paper goods; and bottled water.

"We are grateful to have StarKist as a dedicated partner for disaster relief," said John Ricketts, Director of Disaster Services for Feed the Children. "We are both committed to making sure families devastated by this life-threatening storm have the food and supplies they need to get back on their feet. We're calling on partners and communities across the U.S to join us in our work. Together, we can help our neighbors."

StarKist has been a valued partner of Feed the Children for more than 10 years, contributing product valued at more than $1.45 million to children and families across the U.S. During this time, they have donated an additional $400,000 to Feed the Children for its disaster and emergency response efforts.

Visit feedthechildren.org/starkistmatch to make a donation today. Your gift will help get food and supplies to those affected by disasters.

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. provides trusted, healthy, food products in the United States. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce StarKist single-serve pouch products, which include Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations® and Chicken Creations™. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 10 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

SOURCE Feed the Children

Related Links

http://feedthechildren.org

