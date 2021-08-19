Starkville restaurant group that includes Roy Oswalt opens new steakhouse, 44 Prime, paying homage to the hall of fame pitcher

The menu starts with appetizers, such as, a Seafood Tower, Tuna Tartare, Calamari and New York Strip Beef Carpaccio. There are also prime steakhouse staples like, Lobster Bisque, Chopped Salad and Wedge Salad. 44 Prime is all about red meat with USDA Prime popular cuts served. There is a filet, New York strip, porterhouse and ribeye. And if you're looking for something other than beef, there are seafood selections, as well.

44 Prime opens Friday in the old King's Craft Butcher space located at 211 S Jackson Street Suite B, Starkville, MS 39759. Construction began in the mid-summer and the restaurant was able to open before football season begins.

The space is around 4000 square feet, and 44 Prime employs 50 people.

Reservations recommended and can be booked on Open Table.

211 S Jackson Street Suite B, Starkville, MS 39759

https://44prime.com/

(662) 268-8512

