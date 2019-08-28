StarLadder, Genvid and StatsHelix Present the StarLadder Major Command Center, Live on Twitch

Available as a one-off purchase of $4.99 or via Twitch Prime, the StarLadder Major Command Center gives users access to an interactive HUD, pro stats, advanced minimap and more – all from within the Twitch Command Center feature, offering CS:GO fans the most interactive viewing experience yet. Viewers will be prompted to test Command Center (first-time viewers will have access to a 5-minute free trial) when they start watching the Berlin Major starting today and will be available through the end of the Major.

Command Center previously debuted from Twitch for the Overwatch League, and the StarLadder Berlin Major will be the first time its functionality available for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. For the first time, CS:GO viewers on Twitch will be able to combine head-to-head POVs and mix up to 4 different channels, including the main stream and interactive streams. The channels are powered by Genvid with realtime stats provided by StatsHelix.

Subscribers to Command Center will have exclusive access to 11 additional channels with stats and tactics information, player POV cameras, exclusive chat and an Interactive HUD with multiple functionalities, including an interactive clapping feature for your favorite players.

Clapping creates not only a visual fire-effect on their own personal view, but one that is shared across all viewers on all 11 premium channels. Additionally, this cheering information is being fed into analytical tools that the StarLadder broadcast team leverage in their commentary, sharing with all viewers, even on non-Command Center streams, a real-time snapshot of the Command Center fan support.

Alexander Fomin, CCO StarLadder said: "We are pushing the envelope in esports broadcasting by offering Command Center for the Berlin Major audience. We are particularly excited to drive fan feedback from clapping back into the broadcast and share in realtime which players/teams the fans are supporting."



James Reilman, Business Development at Twitch, says, "Twitch is always pushing the boundaries of the esports experience for its viewers, and bringing the Command Center as a product to CS:GO is an exciting new frontier for one of the year's biggest esports tournaments."

Says Chris Cataldi, COO for Genvid: "Offering the new CS:GO Command Center is an incredible viewer experience, and paired with the interactive stats from StatsHelix, Twitch viewers will have the Major completely redefined. We are very excited for CS:GO fans to try the new features."

The StarLadder Berlin Major 2019 takes place from August 23rd to September 8th and Tickets can be purchased here .

Read more on the StarLadder Major Command Center here.

For more information on the Esports Championship Series, visit https://starladder.com/en or follow the league on Twitter (@ StarLadderCSGO ).

About StarLadder

Founded in 2001, StarLadder, one of the global esports industry leaders, has been hosting proprietary international tournaments StarSeries and Invitational in CS:GO, Dota 2, PUBG and HearthStone. StarLadder is known for its high quality and innovation in handling event management, studio and video production, live streaming for global audiences and supporting its online platform for amateur, semi-pro and professional tournaments. For more information on StarLadder please visit www.starladder.com

About Genvid Technologies

Founded in 2016 by game industry veterans and backed by Makers Fund, March Capital Partners and OCA Ventures, Genvid provides an SDK for game developers to integrate into their games and allows game developers to make revolutionary broadcasts. The Genvid SDK is a simple-to-use middleware, flexible enough to run on any streaming platform and infrastructure that developers want to support. As a result, livestreams can be monetized through transactions that are uniquely targeted to the individual watching, leading to a significant revenue opportunity for game developers through sponsorships and in-stream purchases. The first interactive streaming tools built specifically for game developers, the Genvid SDK can be downloaded for free at https://www.genvidtech.com .

About StatsHelix, Inc.

StatsHelix is a software company that leverages game data to solve complex problems for the gaming ecosystem. StatsHelix currently offers a range of SaaS products focused on enhancing gaming and esports broadcasts. Its interactive streaming tools have been used at some of the biggest esports events including the London Faceit Major and IEM Katowice.

SOURCE Genvid Technologies

Related Links

https://www.genvidtech.com

