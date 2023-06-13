Starlight Cardiovascular Appoints Paul G. Yock, MD to its Board of Directors

Company developing a cardiovascular medical device portfolio for underserved pediatric population

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul G. Yock has joined the Starlight Cardiovascular Board of Directors. Dr. Yock is the Founder, Director Emeritus, and a Board Member of the Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign. He is the former Martha Meier Weiland Professor of Medicine, founding co-chair of Stanford University's Department of Bioengineering, and the 2018 recipient of the National Academy of Engineering's Gordon Prize for Innovation in Engineering and Technology Education. Yock, who is trained as an interventional cardiologist, is known for his numerous innovative contributions to medical technology, including the Rapid Exchange angioplasty and stenting system, intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), and the Smart Needle.

"We are overjoyed that Paul has joined the Starlight family," stated Beverly Tang, co-Founder and CEO of Starlight Cardiovascular. "He has already provided us with invaluable insights, and his clinical and strategic innovation expertise will be an important addition to our mission-driven board. We are excited to build this company focused on life-saving treatments for babies born with congenital heart disease together."

Yock was appointed as an independent director and joins Alf Grunwald, Tom Duerig, and Beverly Tang on the Board of Directors.

"It's a painful truth that children are severely underserved by health technology innovation because of current market forces," emphasized Dr. Yock. "Starlight Cardiovascular is taking on this challenge by developing highly novel pediatric technologies -- and, equally important, pioneering novel approaches to business execution. This combination has the potential to change the lives of many thousands of children with congenital heart disease. I'm happy to be joining this talented and dedicated team."

Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) is the most common birth defect and affects approximately 1% of babies born each year.1,2 Starlight Cardiovascular is developing a portfolio of interventional cardiology devices to address the heterogenous clinical needs in pediatric CHD and provide minimally-invasive alternatives to the standard of care, which is oftentimes open-chest surgery performed on fragile newborns.

About Starlight Cardiovascular

Starlight Cardiovascular is a preclinical stage medical technology company developing a portfolio of devices to address pediatric Congenital Heart Disease. To learn more, please visit www.starlightcardio.com

References

1) Hoffman JL, Kaplan S. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2002;39(12):1890-1900.

2) Reller MD et al. J Pediatr. 2008;153:807-813.

SOURCE Starlight Cardiovascular