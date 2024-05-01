Starlight Cardiovascular Awarded $2M NIH SBIR Phase II Grant to Develop Pediatric Cardiology Device

Award supports design and preclinical testing of Pulmonary Flow Restrictor for Congenital Heart Disease

SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlight Cardiovascular, Inc., a company developing pediatric cardiovascular medical devices, announced that it has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to advance development of its Pulmonary Flow Restrictor. The award will provide $1,999,870 to support preclinical testing of a device that is designed to prevent detrimental over-circulation to the lungs in babies born with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD).

CHD is the most common type of birth defect and affects 1.3 million babies born each year worldwide. Many babies born with complex CHD require open-heart surgery performed on cardiopulmonary bypass within the first two weeks of life. Starlight Cardiovascular is developing Pulmonary Artery Flow Restrictors as a minimally-invasive alternative to open-chest, surgical pulmonary artery banding.

Starlight's flow restrictor devices are delivered via a small catheter and can be expanded to address the dynamic needs of a growing baby with CHD. "I am thrilled that the NIH has granted Starlight important funds to continue the development of pulmonary flow restrictors," expressed Dr. Mark Galantowicz, Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery and Director of The Heart Center at Nationwide Children's Hospital. "Not only will this new device help improve the outcomes for babies with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome undergoing a hybrid procedure, but these innovative Pulmonary Flow Restrictors will open up a myriad of other applications to the benefit of children with Congenital Heart Disease."

This grant is supported by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44HL162218. The content of this press release is solely the responsibility of the author and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIH.

About Starlight Cardiovascular

Starlight Cardiovascular is a preclinical stage medical technology company developing a portfolio of devices to address pediatric Congenital Heart Disease.

www.starlightcardio.com

SOURCE Starlight Cardiovascular