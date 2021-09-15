Starlight Children's Foundation and Fandom Host 2021 Design-A-Gown Contest

Starlight has delivered happiness to more than 60 million seriously ill children and their families across the U.S. Tweet this

Starlight Gowns replace unattractive and uncomfortable traditional hospital gowns with high-quality, comfortable, brightly colored ones that children love to wear. The kid-friendly design with ties down the side and plastic snaps on each shoulder allow easy access for medical procedures. For almost 40 years, Starlight Children's Foundation has delivered happiness to more than 60 million seriously ill children and their families in more than 800 hospitals across the U.S.

"At Fandom, we celebrate and welcome all fans, whoever they are: streamers, players and viewers, movie buffs and moviegoers, collectors, curators and creators. I'm excited to see the creativity and passion from our fans shine through in this contest, which will brighten the day for thousands of hospitalized children through the power of fandoms," said Nic Bradenberger, Vice President of Consumer Marketing at Fandom. "Fans are at the center of everything we do, and this is a perfect partnership with Starlight to bring joy to kids' hearts while celebrating our fans."

For more information, including full contest rules, visit Starlight.org/Fandom .

The contest is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia ages 5 and over. Any participant who has not yet reached the age of majority in the jurisdiction in which he/she resides will need his/her parent/legal guardian to enter on his/her behalf, and if chosen as the winner, the prize will be awarded in the name of his/her parent or legal guardian. To enter, download the hospital gown template, create your own design, and upload your design to the microsite (http://www.starlight.org/fandom). There is no limit on how many unique contest entries a participant may submit.

About Starlight Children's Foundation ®

Starlight Children's Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that delivers happiness to seriously ill children and their families. Since 1982, Starlight's ground-breaking and innovative programs, like Starlight Virtual Reality , Starlight Hospital Wear , and Starlight Gaming , have impacted 17 million kids at more than 800 children's hospitals across the U.S.

To learn more and to help Starlight deliver happiness to one million seriously ill kids this year, visit www.starlight.org by following Starlight on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About Fandom

Fandom is the world's largest fan platform where fans immerse themselves in imagined worlds across entertainment and gaming. Reaching more than 315 million unique visitors per month and hosting more than 250,000 wikis, Fandom.com is the #1 source for in-depth information on pop culture, gaming, TV and film, where fans learn about and celebrate their favorite fandoms. Fandom's Gaming division manages its direct-to-consumer subscription businesses including the leading tabletop role-playing-game platform Dungeons & Dragons Beyond, which has more than 8 million registered users, and the online video game retailer Fanatical. Fandom Productions, the content arm of Fandom, enhances the fan experience through curated editorial coverage and branded content, its Emmy-nominated Honest Trailers and the weekly video news program The Loop. For more information follow @getfandom or visit: www.fandom.com

