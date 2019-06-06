Starlight Children's Foundation Awarded Fourth Consecutive Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator

LOS ANGELES, JUNE 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charity Navigator, America's largest and most-utilized independent nonprofit evaluator, has awarded a top 4-star rating to Starlight Children's Foundation, an organization that delivers happiness to seriously ill children and their families, for its exceptional fiscal management practices and commitment to accountability and transparency. This is the fourth consecutive year Starlight has earned a 4-star rating from the charity evaluator.

Since 2002, Charity Navigator has used objective, data-driven analysis to rate a charity's financial health, accountability, and transparency. According to Charity Navigator's 4-star rating, Starlight "exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in its Cause." Earning 100% for accountability and transparency bolsters Starlight's commitment to its beneficiaries and donors. Additionally, Starlight invests 81.2% of its budget directly into its programs.

"Delivering happiness to seriously ill children is a true and joyous privilege, and we take our mission very seriously," said Adam Garone, CEO, Starlight Children's Foundation. "Our work requires that we earn the highest possible confidence and trust from our grassroots donors, from our corporate partners, and most important, from the children, families, and hundreds of hospitals across the country we have the honor of supporting every day. We are proud to have earned this fourth consecutive recognition from Charity Navigator."

In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology. These "Accountability & Transparency" metrics, which account for 50% of a charity's overall rating, reveal which charities implement "best practices" that minimize the chance of unethical activities and whether they freely share basic information about their organization with their donors and other stakeholders.

"Starlight Children's Foundation has earned our fourth consecutive 4-star rating. This is our highest possible rating and indicates that your organization adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way," Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator, stated. "Only 19% of the charities we evaluate have received at least 4 consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that Starlight Children's Foundation outperforms most other charities in America. This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets Starlight Children's Foundation apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness."

Please Visit Starlight Children's Foundation [Facebook, Instagram, Twitter ] and Charity Navigator for Additional Information.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chris de Haan: chris.dehaan@starlight.org, 213.309.1867

Alejandra Sacio: alejandra.sacio@starlight.org, 424.245.3660

SOURCE Starlight Children's Foundation

Related Links

http://www.starlight.org

