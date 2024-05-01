Starlight Children's Foundation Launches Mental Health Awareness Month Campaign

The campaign aims to raise funds and spread awareness of the benefits of emotional well-being in the healing process.

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlight Children's Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of its Mental Health Awareness Month campaign, aimed at raising funds and spreading awareness of how Starlight's play-centered programs help improve pediatric patients' mental and emotional well-being, which can enhance treatment compliance and improve health outcomes. Starting on May 1, the month-long campaign aims to raise funds to place its vital programs – including Starlight Gaming, Starlight Virtual Reality, Starlight Hospital Gowns and Toy Deliveries – in hospitals nationwide.

When a child faces a serious illness or injury, it can often be an emotional and stressful experience, even in the best possible care. Additionally, when kids miss out on typical childhood activities – like outdoor play, sports or being with friends – because of hospitalization, they may express negative emotions such as anxiety and loneliness. That's why Starlight exists.

"Hospitalization can be scary and stressful for kids. At Starlight, we work to transform the hospital experience through programs that provide therapeutic play and positive distractions, uplift spirits and empower kids with a renewed sense of optimism and courage. Studies show that happiness can help patients recover faster and with fewer complications," said Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children's Foundation. "This important fundraising campaign supports our mission of delivering happiness to hospitalized kids and their families, helping make the journey to recovery a little brighter."

Key Highlights of the Mental Health Awareness Month Campaign:

National Awareness Campaign: Starlight will launch a nationwide awareness campaign during Mental Health Awareness Month in May to express how child life specialists utilize Starlight's play-centered programs to help improve a child's emotional and mental well-being in their healing process. Funds raised through the Mental Health Awareness Month campaign will go toward placing Starlight programs at partner hospitals across the country.

May 4 streaming event: Starlight's streaming community will come together for a day of fundraising on Twitch.

streaming event: Starlight's streaming community will come together for a day of fundraising on Twitch. Collaborative Partnerships: Starlight and partners are teaming up to create events and activities centered around distraction and play for children in hospitals while distributing toys and other programs.

In a world where courageous children confront challenges beyond their years, Starlight believes in the extraordinary impact of play and distraction programs on their emotional and mental well-being. Starlight invites individuals, corporations, and communities everywhere to take part in supporting the Mental Health Awareness campaign to help advance its mission of delivering happiness to hospitalized kids.

To learn more about the campaign or make a contribution, please visit starlight.org/happykids.

About Starlight Children's Foundation

Hospital stays can be lonely, stressful, and scary. That's why Starlight exists. Founded in 1982, Starlight Children's Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that aims to deliver happiness to seriously ill children and their families through vital programs that impact millions of kids annually. Donor-funded and offered free of charge to hospitals and families, Starlight programs unleash the power of play, empowering kids with a renewed sense of optimism, resilience, and courage. Starlight is a top-rated charity committed to the equitable allocation of programs to its nationwide hospital network. Happy kids heal faster.

Learn more at starlight.org and follow Starlight on social media @starlightchildrensfoundation.

SOURCE Starlight Children’s Foundation