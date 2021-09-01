Starlight Children's Foundation Launches Stream For Starlight to Benefit Seriously Ill Children

200 content creators stream for Starlight including Zeldathon and LANFest with the month's prizing powered by Razer. Tweet this

Prizing for the month is generously provided by Razer, the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers. Streamers can elevate their game by winning Razer gear as they fundraise for Starlight.

Stream For Starlight will include more than 500 streams, including YouTube sensations Megan "MeganPlays" Letter, Stampylonghead, and Twitch streamer The8BitDrummer.



Other notable events include:

Sept 17 – 18 Charity streaming powerhouse Zeldathon are switching things up and playing Donkey Kong for a fun and interactive marathon while fundraising for Starlight.

Sept 24 – 25 The first-ever Starlight Summit in partnership with LANFest is an action-packed two-day community event that will include a pancake stacking contest, gaming through the decades, and a contest to design the next Starlight Hospital Gown.

Sept 29 – 30 After Twitch streamer Sas8jr lost his mother to cancer in 2020, he chose to dedicate his time to helping children battling cancer. Sas8jr organized a 48-hour DJ Charity Raid Train that will bring together more than 20 musicians.

All donations raised during S4S will fund the delivery of fun and innovative Starlight programs to hospitalized children across the US.

"Every year Stream For Starlight inspires hundreds of creators that game, cook, perform and craft bringing happiness and entertainment to their community while fundraising. We're sincerely grateful for every streamer who dedicates their time and talent to fundraising for Starlight this month," said Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children's Foundation.

To participate, learn more about S4S, and see the full list of S4S events, visit starlight.org/s4s.

ABOUT STARLIGHT CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION

Starlight Children's Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that delivers happiness to seriously ill children and their families. Since 1982, Starlight's ground-breaking and innovative programs, like Starlight Virtual Reality, Starlight Hospital Wear, and Starlight Gaming, have impacted 16 million kids at more than 800 children's hospitals across the U.S. To learn more and to help Starlight deliver happiness to seriously ill kids this year, visit www.starlight.org.

