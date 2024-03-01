Starlight Children's Foundation Launches the Power of Play campaign to raise funds to help advance its mission

Starlight's vital programs are needed in hospitals to unleash the healing power of play

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlight Children's Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of its Power of Play campaign, aimed at raising funds and awareness of the healing power of play for kids in hospitals and their families. The month-long campaign aims to raise $225,000 through different activations, including its annual Stream For Starlight Spring Stream event, starting on March 1.

"Hospitalization can be scary and stressful for kids. At Starlight, we work to transform the hospital experience through programs that provide therapeutic play and positive distractions, uplift spirits and empower kids with a renewed sense of optimism and courage. Studies show that happiness can help patients recover faster and with fewer complications," said Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children's Foundation. "This important fundraising campaign supports our mission of delivering happiness to hospitalized kids and their families, helping make the journey to recovery a little brighter."

When play is at the heart of a child's treatment, it can have a substantial positive effect. Post this

Play is an essential part of childhood. But for hospitalized kids, it may look different. When play is at the heart of a child's treatment, it can have a substantial positive effect, from reducing pain levels to helping kids comply with treatments.

Through longstanding partnerships, including Nintendo of America and Radio Flyer, among others, Starlight offers its vital programs – like Starlight Gaming, Starlight Radio Flyer Hero Wagons, Starlight Hospital Gowns, Starlight Virtual Reality and toy deliveries – free of charge to its nationwide network of children's hospitals and healthcare facilities. Funds raised through the Power of Play campaign will go toward placing Starlight programs at partner hospitals across the country.

Key Highlights of the Power of Play Campaign:

March 8 – March 10 : A 50-hour raid train streaming event to raise $50K in support of Starlight Gaming by MAR10 Day on March 10 . The kick-off event commencing on March 8 at 4 pm ET on Starlight's Twitch channel will usher in an exciting lineup of live streams featuring popular creators such as TheHungerService, Smirky, Amish_Ace and many others.

– : A 50-hour raid train streaming event to raise in support of Starlight Gaming by MAR10 Day on . The kick-off event commencing on at on Starlight's Twitch channel will usher in an exciting lineup of live streams featuring popular creators such as TheHungerService, Smirky, Amish_Ace and many others. March 10 – March 31 : Starlight hosts its annual Spring Stream fundraising event on Twitch with over 120 content creators. Click here for the campaign schedule.

– : Starlight hosts its annual fundraising event on Twitch with over 120 content creators. Click here for the campaign schedule. Child Life Specialist Month: Child life specialists are invited to share the best practices of play techniques in promoting healing and recovery on social media.

March 27 : Little Red Wagon Day honors the Original Little Red Wagon®, celebrating the power of play and imagination as children of all ages take flight with their favorite set of Radio Flyer wheels, including the Starlight Radio Flyer Hero Wagon.

Starlight Children's Foundation invites individuals, corporations, and the community to support Starlight's Power of Play campaign and make a lasting impact on the lives of children facing illness.

To learn more about the campaign or make a contribution, visit starlight.org/play.

About Starlight Children's Foundation

Hospital stays can be lonely, stressful, and scary. That's why Starlight exists. Founded in 1982, Starlight Children's Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that aims to deliver happiness to seriously ill children and their families through vital programs that impact millions of kids annually. Donor-funded and offered free of charge to hospitals and families, Starlight programs unleash the power of play, empowering kids with a renewed sense of optimism, resilience, and courage. Starlight is a top-rated charity committed to the equitable allocation of programs to its nationwide hospital network. Happy kids heal faster.

Learn more at starlight.org and follow Starlight on social media @starlightchildrensfoundation.

SOURCE Starlight Children’s Foundation