Starlight Haven Unveils Holiday Season Exclusives at Alabama and Arkansas Locations

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlight Haven, the outdoor hospitality brand known for blending luxury and nature, is thrilled to announce its special holiday season exclusives, inviting travelers to embrace the beauty of the great outdoors with limited-time offers. Available at Weiss Lake, Alabama and Hot Springs, Arkansas locations, these promotions are designed to give the gift of an extraordinary escape into nature—just in time for the holiday season.

Starlight Haven Treehouse

Starting with a Black Friday launch on 11/29/2024, Starlight Haven's exclusive holiday deals will make it easier than ever for families, couples, and solo travelers to experience the brand's signature luxury accommodations, including cozy geodesic domes, inviting safari-style tents, unique cabins, and enchanting treehouses. Guests at both locations can immerse themselves in picturesque views, private decks, and resort-like amenities that bring unparalleled comfort to the great outdoors. Each accommodation at Weiss Lake and Hot Springs allows guests to experience nature their way, with activities ranging from lakeside relaxation to scenic hikes and cozy winter bonfires.

"Our holiday specials are all about providing memorable, relaxing experiences that celebrate both nature and togetherness," said Elizabeth Sears, Resort Manager at Starlight Haven Hot Springs. "Whether guests join us in Alabama or Arkansas, we're delighted to offer exclusive deals that create unique opportunities to connect with nature and each other during this special season."

Starlight Haven will continue spreading holiday cheer with a Winter sale promotion from 12/9/2024 through 2/28/2025. During this time, guests will be able to enjoy all that Starlight Haven offers at discounted winter rates. To take advantage of the holiday and winter season exclusives and to secure your spot at Weiss Lake or Hot Springs, visit www.visitstarlight.com or follow @visitstarlight on social media for all the latest updates.

About Starlight Haven:

Starlight Haven is an outdoor hospitality and events company on a mission to make the outdoors more accessible so that everyone can enjoy nature. The company strives to provide the ultimate outdoor experience where guests can enjoy nature in comfort—one destination, one shelter and one campfire at a time.

Media Contact:

Starlight Haven Press Team

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.visitstarlight.com

SOURCE Starlight Haven