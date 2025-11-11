Starlight Investments Celebrates Completion of Lighthaus Tower, a Brand New 278-Home Build-to-Rent Landmark in the Heart of Liverpool

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Liverpool's transformation into one of the United Kingdom's most dynamic rental housing markets continues as Starlight Investments ("Starlight") announces the completion of Lighthaus, a 31-storey residential tower delivering 278 build-to-rent (BTR) homes within the city's Liverpool Waters regeneration area.

Construction is now complete, and the first residents are set to move in later this month. Lighthaus represents an important step forward for the city's expanding BTR sector and for Starlight's growing UK portfolio.

Located in the heart of Liverpool's waterfront, the development offers a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Residents will enjoy premium shared spaces including a sky lounge with panoramic water views, a rooftop terrace, fitness centre, co-working facilities and 24-hour concierge service, all designed to enhance modern waterfront living.

Pre-leasing interest has been strong, highlighting the growing demand for high-quality, professionally managed rental accommodation in Liverpool. Private renting now accounts for nearly 29 percent of the city's households, yet new housing supply has not kept pace with population growth. Lighthaus provides a new model for modern renting, combining thoughtful design, community amenities, and convenient access to the city's emerging waterfront district.

"Build-to-rent in the North has entered a new phase," said Jonnie Milich, Head of UK Residential, Starlight Investments. "Lighthaus shows what the next generation of rental living looks like, with well-designed living spaces, professional management, and access to lifestyle amenities people expect. The pre-leasing response demonstrates a strong demand for this kind of offering in Liverpool and across the region."

Developed in partnership with X1 Developments and Vermont Construction, Lighthaus stands at the heart of the £5 billion Liverpool Waters masterplan, the largest urban regeneration initiative in the city's history. The project will help deliver 9,000 new homes and significant commercial and leisure space, reinforcing Liverpool's position as a major northern growth centre.

"Delivering new homes at scale requires genuine collaboration between public and private partners," said Raj Mehta, President, Global Markets, Starlight Investments. "Lighthaus reflects that collaboration in action. It contributes to housing supply, supports local employment, and strengthens the wider community. We are grateful to the Liverpool City Council, and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority for their leadership and continued support in helping bring this vision to life."

Starlight now has more than 2,000 homes under construction across Manchester, Leeds, and Liverpool. When combined with previously announced developments in Ashford, Dartford, Basildon and Maidenhead, Starlight has committed to delivering over 4000 rental suites in the UK market. The company's UK strategy is focused on long-term investment, regional regeneration, and creating high-quality rental communities that respond to real housing needs.

About Starlight Investments:

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over seven million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30 billion AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance its tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact.

