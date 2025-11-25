Starlight's Give Happiness Campaign Rallies Celebrities and Community Fundraisers to help 80,000 kids during the Holidays

Starlight Children's Foundation aims to raise $600,000 during the campaign with the help of partners, like Kendra Scott, community fundraisers and more.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Starlight Children's Foundation's "Give Happiness" campaign aims to raise $600,000 to deliver happiness and cheer to over 80,000 hospitalized children nationwide. Starlight is delivering thousands of toys to partner hospitals during a time when traditions are replaced with treatments, and kids are missing out on being at home with their families.

Celebrities and community members join together to help deliver happiness to hospitalized kids during the holidays through Starlight Toy Deliveries.

Celebrities, athletes, and community members across the country are joining forces with Starlight to bring the spirit of the holidays directly to the children they serve. Starlight is grateful for everyone who has helped further the mission of the "Give Happiness" campaign, including Jack Black, Steve Burns, Tony Goldwyn, Michael Phelps, Ollie Bearman, Ashley Argota Torres, Mick Torres, Matt Olson, Dave Koz, Neel Sethi, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Shawn Johnson East, Andrew East, Ladd McConkey, the Los Angeles Ghostbusters, Tantrum Merch, and more.

"We are incredibly grateful to all of our partners and supporters who are activating to help us give happiness to thousands of kids this holiday season," said Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight. "The holidays can be an incredibly tough time for families who may not get to spend time together due to hospitalizations. Our goal is to help bring some light and happiness to these difficult situations and hopefully spread some holiday cheer to those who need it most."

During an auction earlier this year, musician and long-time supporter Dave Koz raised $200,000 to help deliver $10,000 custom pallets of toys along his 20-city holiday tour route, bringing play to children across the country. The effort kicked off at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where Dave distributed the toys and performed holiday music for patients, families, and staff alongside saxophonist Austin Gatus, a former Starlight kid and cancer survivor, and renowned South African singer, songwriter, and guitarist Jonathan Butler.

Other activations supporting Starlight's Give Happiness campaign include Giving Tuesday, a Kendra Scott point of sale campaign, the 12 Days of Streaming holiday Twitch stream fundraiser, and many more.

Founded in 1982, Starlight Children's Foundation supports more than 3 million children each year, positively transforming hospital experiences through play and making their journey toward recovery a little brighter. Hospital child life teams and clinical professionals utilize Starlight programs to offer emotional support to pediatric patients and their families, and to provide play and distraction therapy to help improve their well-being during difficult times.

A simple toy can offer a welcome distraction from the hospital environment, helping reduce stress and anxiety while encouraging positive interactions between patients and healthcare teams. Altogether, these benefits can lead to improved health literacy and better overall outcomes for young patients.

Community members can donate to support Starlight toy deliveries for hospitalized kids by visiting starlight.org/give-happiness.

About Starlight Children's Foundation

Hospital stays can be lonely, stressful, and scary. That's why Starlight exists. Founded in 1982, Starlight Children's Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that aims to deliver happiness to seriously ill children and their families through vital programs that impact millions of kids annually. Donor-funded and offered free of charge to hospitals and families, Starlight programs unleash the power of play, empowering kids with a renewed sense of optimism, resilience, and courage. Starlight is a top-rated charity committed to the equitable allocation of programs to its nationwide hospital network. Happy kids heal faster.

Learn more at starlight.org and follow Starlight on social media @starlightchildrensfoundation.

Media Contact: Valerie Jones-Mohr, [email protected]

SOURCE Starlight Children’s Foundation