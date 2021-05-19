StarLink Becomes Blue Prism's First Value-added Distributor in the Middle East

Blue Prism and StarLink will establish a unified distribution process with deeper engagements and competency within the StarLink extensive channel community to help address regional customers' automation goals. The partnership will provide Blue Prism with extensive visibility into the new business market and will facilitate expansion of the Blue Prism partner eco-system.

Having now launched its Blue Prism intelligent automation practice, StarLink and its channel partners within the cyber security and cloud practices will benefit from access to key partners and their best-of-breed technologies within Blue Prism's partner ecosystem; the Technology Alliance Program (TAP).

In addition, StarLink's current security distribution network and Blue Prism's TAP program have overlapping partners, including Sailpoint, Thales, and OneIdentity. This overlap enables these and other security partners in the StarLink Connect Partner network to realize the value of using Blue Prism's intelligent automation platform with their own capabilities, giving customers better automation options and serving their needs in the high growth cyber security market.

Chief Partner Strategy Officer, Blue Prism, Linda Dotts said: "Our partnership with StarLink represents a positive step for us in the region, as Blue Prism technology is rapidly made available to its customers. StarLink will also be providing local resources and professional services for product implementation and support, which expands the scope of our presence in the Middle East and will help us in accelerating the revenue generated by our partners in the region."

"The intelligent automation and artificial intelligence landscape holds huge potential in the META region, with Blue Prism at the forefront of this next-generation technology," said Zaidoun Arbad, COO, StarLink. "We feel privileged that Blue Prism chose us as their first value-added distributor. This is both a huge responsibility and opportunity, but we are well-equipped to take this on and look forward to adding value to this great partnership."

