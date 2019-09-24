STARLUX Airlines Selects Triumph For Wheel And Brake MRO Support

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) announced today that its Product Support business unit was awarded a two-year wheel and brake maintenance, repair and overhaul contract from STARLUX Airlines for their A321neo fleet. This work will be accomplished at Triumph Aviation Services Asia, located in Chonburi, Thailand. This is the first award for Triumph with STARLUX Airlines.

STARLUX, a Taiwan-based airline, was established in 2018 and will have its first commercial flight early 2020. It will operate 10 A321neo aircraft to fly routes to Asian destinations, initially. In late 2021, it will begin accepting delivery of 17 A350 XWB aircraft to eventually expand its network to North America.

"We are extremely excited to support STARLUX Airlines as they begin operation, said William Kircher, Executive Vice President, Triumph Product Support. "We continue to expand our service offerings and customer base across the Asia Pacific region and working with customers like STARLUX help with that expansion. We look forward to working with STARLUX Airlines and expanding this relationship for years to come."

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

